To desecrate a gravestone is a despicable act.
To choose the words chosen recently by vandals in North Attleboro is especially appalling.
Some time in the past week, a gravestone at Mount Hope Cemetery was spray painted with the words, “Black Lives Don’t Matter.”
Those words would hurt no matter when they were written, but they are especially damaging now in these days of racial strife, when Black Lives Matter has been the motto of a national movement.
For many people, cemeteries are hallowed grounds where friends and family of the deceased go to reflect, pray, meditate and remember.
They are a place to maintain some kind of physical connection to a lost loved one while attempting to traverse the complicated and difficult journey of grief.
In most cases, a gravestone is all that remains as a public testament to someone’s life.
To have that memorial painted with a racist statement is akin to spitting on the grave of the deceased.
Catching those responsible will not be easy. We hope the public steps up with tips for North Attleboro police, and that detectives will follow through and catch the culprits.
We suspect young people may be to blame as this seems to be the result of a moment of immaturity. In addition, Mount Hope Cemetery backs up to the Mason Field playground and is near three public schools.
A youngster may also lack the respect for gravestones and cemeteries or have an appreciation of how hurtful and racist those words are.
But we hope this isn’t shrugged off as an act done by “just some stupid kids who don’t know better.”
Indeed, holding a suspect or suspects responsible for this despicable act is important to the community.
It will show that intolerance will not be accepted in North Attleboro, and that memorials to those who came before us should be respected, not desecrated.
We would also hope that this could become a teaching moment for not just the suspects but for all of the town’s young people.
It could show that North Attleboro will not tolerate senseless acts that fail to show respect for all its citizens and its sacred places.
