You all remember the drill.
At some point early in the school year, as you struggled over a math problem or finished up a reading assignment, the alarm bell would ring or a klaxon sound and you would be instructed to close your books and file out of the classroom in an orderly and quiet fashion. Except for the kid whose task it was to stay behind and close the windows.
The semi-annual fire drill had begun.
Under the watchful eyes of your teachers and a fire department official or two, you’d stand, shivering in the late September sunshine, until the all-clear was given and you would march back to class, knowing that math problem would be waiting and regretting, perhaps, that a small fire had not singed it beyond recognition after all.
And that was probably the last thought you gave to school fire safety ... until the next drill.
It’s likely you seldom heard of a child injured in a school fire. School buildings for several decades have been built to strict codes to prevent just such a tragedy because adults had realized school fires were a danger and had acted accordingly.
The experience of your childhood, however, is not like that of children today.
Students as young as preschoolers are preparing, not for the vanishingly small prospect of a fire during school hours, but for the all-too-real threat of a classroom shooter. And today’s kids, no matter how young, are likely all-too-aware that it could happen to their school.
In the wake of catastrophes like Columbine, Sandy Hook and too many others, live shooter drills have become standard operating procedure in schools around the country.
And while few people questioned the need for kids to go through the minor inconvenience of a midday fire drill, there’s now considerable skepticism about the usefulness of shooter drills.
“It’s good to do emergency drills, but active shooters are not a drill anyone should have to do,” Meredith Corley, who taught math in Colorado in the aftermath of Columbine, told The Atlantic magazine last year, in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., shootings. “It re-traumatizes kids who have experienced violence. Getting the kids settled back into the work of learning after lockdown drills is a nightmare. That mind-set has no place in a learning environment.”
Now the nation’s two largest teachers unions — whose members have to run the drills and deal with the aftermath — have called for a halt to the drills altogether, saying they do more harm than good.
According to The Associated Press, the unions want schools to revise or eliminate active shooter drills, asserting that they can harm students’ mental health and that there are better ways to prepare for the possibility of a school shooting.
The American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association joined with the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund in calling for an end to unannounced drills or drills that simulate gun violence.
When the people who know the most about a particular topic tell us something, perhaps we should listen to them.
There is no doubt that attacks on schools are a clear and present danger. But when youngsters in past years were run through fire drills, the expectation was not that they would be the ones to fight the fire.
We should not be putting the burden on youngest potential victims when it comes to gun violence, either.
That’s a job for the grown ups. It’s time we acted like it.
