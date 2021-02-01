Perhaps the most touching moment came during Thursday night’s game between the Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston’s TD Garden.
Just before the first puck dropped, fiery forward Brad Marchand, Boston’s emotional leader, hung the number 10 jersey of Bishop Feehan High School hockey player A.J. Quetta behind the Bruins’ bench.
The message was clear: This game was for A.J.
Just two nights earlier, Quetta, a Feehan senior from North Providence, R.I., had been doing what he loved to do, play hockey for his high school team, when a slip on the ice sent him crashing headfirst into the boards, leaving him seriously injured. His doctors performed what was termed successful surgery and he is now recuperating at Massachusetts General Hospital, facing a long road to recovery.
The accident touched a nerve in a couple of communities.
The Bruins did more than hang a jersey and dedicate their 4-1 win for Quetta. They installed a ceremonial name plate in Boston’s locker room and awarded the game puck to the young man’s stall.
“We’re all praying for A.J.,” the Bruins’ Chris Wagner, a Walpole native who played at Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, told reporters after the victory. “Way bigger than hockey … Our team is really thinking of him, his family, anyone affected.”
There may be a world of difference between the National Hockey League and the Catholic Central League, but the love of the game — and the knowledge of its inherent risks — bonded thousands since the night of Quetta’s injury.
The outpouring of support — not just in symbolic gestures but in more concrete ways — has been nothing short of amazing.
Not long after Quetta’s injury, his sister Elyse organized a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising $10,000.
As of Friday, more than $600,000 had been raised from that page alone. Among the donors were New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung and former Patriot Stephen Gostkowski.
Quetta’s injury was a major topic on sports talk radio station WEEI, and the show’s host, Greg Hill, said his foundation would match up to $10,000 in donations.
Among those calling in was Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who pledged $25,000.
The Bruins and the Jacobs family, who own the team, pledged at least $100,000.
“A.J. and his family should know that they are not alone in the journey to recovery, and that we will be with him the whole way,” Bruins CEI Charlie Jacobs said.
Another community fully behind the effort includes the students, parents, faculty and alumni of Bishop Feehan. Not long after Quetta’s injury, Feehan President Timothy Sullivan emailed the school’s community urging prayers for the player’s recovery. Many responded both in their thoughts and with donations.
The response was so overwhelming, Sullivan said, that the total of all donations was nearing $1 million, just days after the freak injury.
Quetta’s injury hit home for anyone who has laced a skate or any parent who has spent hours in a frigid ice rink.
But the response from the hockey and Feehan communities reminds us also of how much goodness and compassion resides in those around us.
We, like those communities, wish a speedy recovery for A.J. Quetta.
