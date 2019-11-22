Freshman state Sen. Becca Rausch took a stand that was principled and lonely on Beacon Hill this week.
It was also wrong.
The Needham Democrat, whose Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex district includes all or part of several Attleboro area communities, was the lone vote against a distracted driving bill Wednesday. She said she was concerned about potential racial profiling at traffic stops.
The legislation, proposed in several different versions over the years but never passed, bans all use of handheld cellphones by drivers on the state’s roads. Hands-free communications and dashboard-mounted GPS devices will still be allowed. The House voted 153-1 in favor of the bill and it now goes to Gov. Charlie Baker for his signature. Baker has indicated support for such a measure in the past.
Rausch told Sun Chronicle staff writer Jim Hand that she “wholeheartedly supports” provisions in the bill, but felt important safeguards were stricken from the final version of the legislation.
She said it is “always difficult to stand on your own and fly solo,” but she had made a campaign promise to support racial and gender equity when she ran for Senate.
While racial profiling is a genuine concern, it’s a poor excuse for failing to support legislation that is important to public safety.
The profiling argument has been used to oppose other traffic regulations, from mandatory seat belt use to smoking while driving with underage children in a vehicle. There is documentary as well as anecdotal evidence that minority group members are more likely to be pulled over by police than white drivers.
But a police officer acting out of malice or racial prejudice won’t need those excuses to violate someone’s rights.The answer for that is better training and supervision of officers, not opposing laws that could save lives.
The bill passed Wednesday may not include all the safeguards Rausch would prefer, but it does include a provision that directs state officials to study the possibility of expanding collection of data on the race of drivers who are pulled over and submit a report to lawmakers by next April.
Along with the rest of his colleagues, the area’s other state senator, Paul Feeney, whose credentials as a progressive are at least as valid as Rausch’s, voted for the bill. The Foxboro Democrat recalled the 2007 case of Jordan Cibley of Foxboro who was killed while driving and talking to his father on a cellphone. Cibley’s family was in the Senate chamber when the bill passed.
“They have suffered through an unimaginable loss, however, they were also called to action and have advocated for this lifesaving bill for years,” Feeney said.
With the passage of the bill, Massachusetts is on the way to joining 20 other states, including all the rest of New England, in attempting to curb distracted driving.
Sen. Rausch may believe that she needed to make a point about opposing racial bias with her vote against the bill. But even a vote cast for the right reasons can be wrong.
