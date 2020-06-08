The Mansfield depot is one of the few stretches in the Northeast where Amtrak’s Acela train is allowed to reach its top speed of 150 mph.
The startling power and acceleration are enough to leave you breathless.
Here’s another scary thought: Police are starting to see cars approach those speeds on local highways.
One motorist on Interstate 95 in North Attleboro was clocked recently at 130 mph, twice the speed limit.
Police estimated the speed of a car on Route 1 in South Attleboro — a much smaller highway with numerous traffic lights — at 100 mph when it hit a utility pole, seriously injuring the 35-year-old driver and a passenger.
In Rehoboth, police arrested a 19-year-old man after a brief chase when they spotted him allegedly traveling at 111 mph on Route 44, which generally has just one travel lane in each direction.
This speeding is not just happening locally but across Massachusetts and the country.
Cops cracking down on speeders clocked one person driving 140 mph in a 65 mph zone in Stoughton. A driver in Yarmouth was logged going 125 mph on a 55 mph road, while another in Lincoln hit 110 mph in a 45 mph zone.
The cause? Police blame the coronavirus pandemic.
Traffic was down 50 percent in April from the same month a year ago, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Fewer vehicles on the road have given daredevil drivers a license to hit death-defying speeds.
“This is extremely dangerous driving behavior and shows an utter disregard for human life,” said state police spokesman David Procopio. “If you don’t think enough of your own life to keep from driving that fast, think about the innocent motorists whose lives you are jeopardizing — people’s loved ones whose safety is threatened by your stupidity.”
There has also been the assumption among some motorists that officers are reluctant to stop speeders to avoid the risk of catching COVID-19. Not so, police say.
“Pandemic or no pandemic,” Procopio said, “we are out there looking for you.”
Indeed, Massachusetts police issued more than 15,000 speeding citations in March and April, roughly the same number as a year ago when traffic volume is taken into consideration. Among them were 259 drivers nabbed at speeds of 100 mph or more.
Perhaps the speeding epidemic will subside as the pandemic abates. In the meantime, we urge police to continue to be vigilant and put the brakes on this high-risk behavior.
As Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast director of public and legislative affairs, put it, “It is very difficult to survive a crash when you are going 90 mph or 100 mph. You are really risking your life and the lives of others.”
