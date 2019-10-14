If you are reading this on a tablet, phone or computer, you know that the ways people access information has changed and changed at lightning speed.
(Even if you are looking at our print edition, you’ll see from time to time editor’s notes directing you to online videos or related stories.)
And now, some local governments seem to be catching up.
The town of Plainville recently announced it had launched its own Twitter and Instagram accounts to offer residents new ways to connect with their local government and share information.
Social media, town officials hope, will raise awareness of government, offering polls, sharing some of the day-to-day operations and more.
“The Town of Plainville takes another step forward in the Information Age,” selectmen Chairman Jeff Johnson said in a prepared statement. “Our Twitter and Instagram accounts will help us reach more of our residents with information on services and programs, provide better publicity of meetings and events, and increase the transparency of our operations to all the citizens of Plainville.”
A quick click on the Facebook account @TownOfPlainville and the Twitter handle @Plainville_MA shows a couple of chatty, informative pages that talk about bridge closings, street work and where to go for more info.
And while the first reaction might be, “Well, what took them so long?” we think the better question is, isn’t it about time everybody else caught up, too?
A brief survey of online activity shows a wide disparity in social media presence in The Sun Chronicle’s area.
Some communities have active Twitter pages, some have accounts that have not been updated in a while and a handful have no official municipal activity at all. On Facebook it’s somewhat the same; there are active accounts and neglected ones and, in some cases, individual boards or committees with separate accounts of their own but no separate municipal government page.
We’d note that police and fire departments around our area have been well out in front in this area for some time now.
Nearly every public safety agency around here has Twitter and Facebook pages dedicated to alerting the public about issues such as crime, fire prevention or local activities.
Sure, social media can be a bit sketchy at times but we think getting more information out to the public outweighs any downside
We applaud Plainville for making the effort to make its government operations more accessible to its citizens. And we think it’s about time other local municipalities recognized they are missing out on a way to connect with their citizens.
#itisabouttime.
