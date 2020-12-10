They may wear the same colors and play in the same stadium as the six-time Super Bowl champions, but the New England Revolution have always played second fiddle in Foxboro — and a distant second at that.
The way things are shaping up, however, it appears the Major League Soccer team that calls Gillette Stadium home may be able to call 2020 a better year than that other team that plays there.
Although most local sports fans were undoubtedly watching the New England Patriots throttle the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday, the Revolution’s surprisingly successful season was coming to a disappointing end with a 1-0 loss to the Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference finals. With a win Sunday, the Revs would have advanced to the MLS Cup, the league’s championship match, for the first time in six years and the fifth time overall.
The turning point for the franchise appears to be when owner Robert Kraft — who also owns the Patriots and Gillette Stadium — hired one of America’s most famous soccer coaches to lead the team.
After languishing near the bottom of the Eastern Conference in recent seasons, Bruce Arena has positioned the Revs to be among the league’s powerhouses, just as they were in the early 2000s.
While the key building blocks figure to be in place with the likes of Carlos Gil, Teal Bunbury and Matt Turner, Arena said he is prepared to take the team to the next level.
“We made progress last year, we made progress this year,” Arena said. “I think we want to continue that.”
For local soccer fans, that success may be bittersweet. A return to winning may be just the boost needed to secure Kraft’s long-held desire to build a smaller, soccer-only stadium in or very near Boston, a model that has been successful for many MLS franchises.
The Revs were one of the league’s founding franchises when play began in 1996, but they are the only team still competing in their original location in a stadium designed for football.
“Eventually we’d like to invest the team up in the Boston area in a new stadium,” Kraft told The Boston Globe. “Our current situation in Foxboro is not alighted with the massive growth in the league driven by urban soccer stadiums. What we’ve seen is many of these MLS teams in these cities are now more popular than the traditional big four sports.”
The owner is unquestionably committed to the Revolution. Kraft invested $35 million in a training center behind Gillette Stadium just for the Revs and appears equally focused on getting a soccer stadium constructed for the team.
“We want to build the stadium,” Jonathan Kraft, Kraft’s son, told The Globe. “We don’t like failing and we clearly failed at doing that.”
In any case, we congratulate the New England Revolution for making their 25th season a successful one.
The Town of Foxboro and local soccer diehards will miss you if you move. But no matter where you play, you will still be our team — at least one of them.
