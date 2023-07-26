Chelsea did it. So did Newton, Falmouth, Wareham, Mashpee, Brewster and Fairhaven. And now, New Bedford has joined them, becoming the latest Massachusetts community to ban the pervasive plastic alcohol nip bottle.
Soon to follow could be Boston, Cambridge and the entire state of Rhode Island.
Attleboro could have been on that list, of course, but thanks to a vote last September by city councilors Michael Angelo, Kelly Bennett, Peter Blais, Richard Conti, Jay DiLisio and Sara Lynn Reynolds — six people who clearly worried more about the liquor industry’s profits than the city’s environment — it is not.
The six, sadly, were not alone. Several months later, a tiny number of Rehoboth residents — 155 to be exact (in a town of more than 13,000) — did the same, voting to reject a proposed ban on nips. Apparently those 155 enjoy seeing their picturesque meadows and woodlands littered with plastic.
With the the exception of liquor store owners who make big markups selling the tiny bottles, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone in favor of nips.
Most people complain about them and how they are found everywhere — in our roadways, on our sidewalks, in our parks, forests, waterways and even our children’s playgrounds. During citywide cleanups thousands upon thousands are collected by volunteers.
And though we think the issue should be handled on Beacon Hill and a statewide ban implemented (like the proposal being mulled in Rhode Island), or a bottle bill-type tax, we also think that until that is done, every community could chip away at the problem by denying the sale of nips within their borders.
Nips, remember, are not just a trash problem. The uncollected plastic ends up in our waterways, breaking down into microscopic particles that are later ingested by wildlife, including the fish we eat. And then there is the drunken driving issue. The nips are tiny enough to be downed in one gulp, the bottles easily tossed out a car’s window.
Isn’t it time we put an end to this? Imagine walking along one of Attleboro’s many hiking trails and never seeing a nip. Imagine sitting down of a picnic at Capron Park with not a nip bottle in sight.
The liquor industry’s past claims that it could police itself and cleanup the mess were never based on reality. Some store owners organized cleanups, to their credit, but a cleanup here and there is not a solution. Within days of any mass cleanup more nips can be found. They are omnipresent and will be so until we put an end to their sale or place a tax on them.
As a city councilor, Mayor Cathleen DeSimone argued that instituting a ban would help pressure the state Legislature to act. The more communities that passed such bans the more Beacon Hill would be forced to take action, she argued.
She was right, and that’s why we urge her to reintroduce the proposal to the city council. Maybe this time, some of the six who last September chose the liquor industry over our environment will have a change of heart.