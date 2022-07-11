Twenty years ago, patrons could walk into some restaurants and bars in Massachusetts and light up a cigarette.
The use of tobacco was dictated not by the state but by cities and towns. In Massachusetts, that meant there were 351 different sets of rules.
In the 1990s, Bay State communities slowly began banning smoking in the workplace. When Boston followed suit in 2002, a consensus emerged that the hodgepodge of rules made no sense.
If second-hand smoke is bad in Provincetown, it’s also bad in Pittsfield.
Eighteen years ago this month, Massachusetts enacted a statewide smoke ban. No more designated smoking areas in restaurants, no more ashtrays in the workplace, no more wafts of nicotine lingering in the air.
There is general agreement now that second-hand smoke is unhealthy and should be banned in all public areas.
We believe the same idea should apply to bans on plastic bags.
There is little question that plastic bags are harmful to the environment.
The major impact of plastic bags is that it takes many years to for them to decompose. In addition, toxic substances are released into the soil when plastic bags perish under sunlight. They also ambient air pollution if burned.
Plastic bags are also extremely dangerous for animals and marine life. Often mistaken for food or seaweed, they are a frequent cause of choking, starvation and strangulation.
Right now, however, about 150 cities and towns representing over 4 million residents ban retailers from distributing single-use plastic bags. Under Mayor Paul Heroux, Attleboro has been a leader in that effort.
But that still leaves about 3 million people in about 200 communities who can still carry their groceries home in a plastic bag. That bag may be used for 10 minutes but will take thousands of years to decompose.
This practice needs to end. Fortunately, Massachusetts has an example to follow.
Rhode Island’s legislature is about to enact the Plastic Waste Reduction Act, which would prohibit retailers from offering plastic bags and encourage them to offer recyclable alternatives. The Ocean State recognized that plastic bags pose a grave threat to one of their most precious resources, the hundreds of miles of coastline that are a major source of revenue and recreation.
The same is true of the Bay State. Cape Cod, the North Shore and South Shore all contain beautiful coastlines threatened by plastic bags.
In the Attleboro area, many communities have enacted plastic bag bans.
In those that have, shoppers have changed their habits, using recyclable alternatives.
We believe a statewide ban would encourage a similar change in behavior. Bringing your own bags to the store, or at least using recyclable paper, is a much smarter choice.
And a statewide ban also makes sense because, if it’s bad in Provincetown, it’s bad in Pittsfield.