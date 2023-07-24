Let’s make 2023 the year winter parking bans end in the area.
It could happen soon in Attleboro.
A proposal before the city council would end the ban on overnight parking and allow the police chief or public works superintendent to declare a weather emergency in anticipation of an impending snowstorm. A hearing is set for Aug. 15.
We hope that measure wins the approval of the council and Mayor Cathleen DeSimone.
As we have said before, parking bans today are unnecessary, an anachronism from the early days of the automobile when unexpected snowstorms would blindside New England and leave vehicles buried along the sides of road. This is especially troublesome for residents of urban neighborhoods like Attleboro’s East Side, where older homes were built with small driveways for families with one car, at most.
Advanced technology has allowed the ordinance as it stands today to be repealed. A seven-day forecast can accurately predict the weather about 80 percent of the time; it’s 90 percent for a five-day forecast, the National Weather Service says.
Thanks to the internet, communication is also quicker and more far-reaching. Most people carry a device in their pockets that will alert them to any weather emergency.
And if there’s one thing television does well, it’s warn us about the weather.
We understand the necessity of getting cars off the streets before a snowstorm. Public safety is at risk when plow drivers can’t do their jobs.
But banning parking for more than 120 days when a snow emergency may exist for less than 10 percent of that time shows a callous disregard for citizens’ needs.
We urge one significant change to the proposal now before the city council. The mayor, and not the police or public works chief, should decide whether to declare a weather emergency and ban on-street parking.
The buck should stop with the city’s chief executive, not a hired hand.
We also urge that area towns follow Attleboro’s lead and end the Dec.1-March 31 parking bans. Here’s what we suggest:
Bans can be imposed 24 hours before any storm if four or more inches is predicted and continue for at least 48 hours after. Bans can be extended at the discretion of the mayor, town manager or police chief.
Communities use automated calls, email alerts and their websites and social media pages to communicate the bans.
Communities should increase fines to at least $100 per violation and send police officers out in advance of storms to ticket and tow offenders. In North Attleboro, for instance, the fine is $10 – hardly a deterrent to an occasional offender who may have to pay more to park elsewhere.
This, we believe, will ensure public safety while providing relief to residents of urban neighborhoods with few parking options.
Local residents are living in the 21st century. Municipal officials must adjust the rules to fit the times.