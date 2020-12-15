The great debate over Attleboro’s parking ban has been going on for decades.
In 1999, the city council overturned the ban, which prohibits on-street parking from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., Dec. 1 through March 31, on a 6-4 vote. Then-Mayor Judy Robbins vetoed the action, and the council did not have the votes to override the veto.
Another attempt was launched in 2007 but fell short of council approval.
In 2021, we strongly urge the council and Mayor Paul Heroux to lift the ban, at least on a temporary basis.
Public works officials have long maintained that the ban is the only way to assure city streets are plowed, sanded and salted properly. As it is, plow drivers typically find at least 100 vehicles parked on city streets while doing their jobs, public works officials have said, and if the ban is lifted that number would likely increase, making their jobs more difficult.
If that’s the case, the ban is ineffective and should be removed. The city and society have changed, and it’s time Attleboro’s leadership moved with the change.
There is simply no need for residents to keep their vehicles off the streets for four months when some winters have only a handful of days when snow removal is an issue.
The ban is especially burdensome for residents of the densely-populated East Side and some areas of South Attleboro.
Multi-family homes often have limited-sized driveways built in an era when households had one car, at most. Today, it’s common for everyone in a family old enough to drive to own a car.
More importantly, a revolution has occurred in communications. The city has the ability to alert residents that a temporary ban is in place through the phones everyone carries.
The same is true of meteorology. Impending blizzards are often forecast a week in advance, giving residents plenty of time to make parking plans.
The council’s public works committee has promised to take up the issue again in the spring. We urge the council and Heroux to take three steps:
1. Lift the ban for one season, starting in December 2021, to give it a trial run. If the situation is exacerbated, the ban could be restored the following year. If residents fail the test, then they have only hurt their cause. The police department should keep records of the number of tickets issued and compare them to prior years to assess whether the problem of vehicles clogging snow-covered streets is truly worse.
2. Beef up communication tools so that the city is prepared to alert residents of a temporary ban. The city should also alert residents of the importance of complying with a temporary ban, and that the four-month ban will be re-imposed if their vehicles hamper plow drivers.
3. Develop a plan to provide off-street parking for residents during times of temporary bans, especially on the East Side. It seems wasteful that places such as school parking lots sit empty while residents search for a spot for their vehicles. Off-street parking hours would have to be limited to allow crews to clean the lots, but at least it would provide a solution for some residents.
We’re pleased the council has decided to take action on this situation, which can be difficult for many residents in this growing city of 45,000.
And we hoped 2021 will mark the end of the great parking ban debate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.