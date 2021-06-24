There’s a good chance you’ve never donated blood.
Less than 38 percent of the population is eligible to give blood or platelets, largely due to health restrictions. Many of those eligible don’t bother so only about 3 percent of age-eligible people donate blood annually.
Now is a good time to start, as many Massachusetts hospitals face a blood crisis
Demand for blood has grown as people who deferred care during the height of the pandemic show up with more advanced disease progression, requiring increased blood transfusions, Red Cross officials said.
Over the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected to meet these needs.
Some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes.
In addition, blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled, so it must constantly be replenished.
“The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise and deplete the nation’s blood inventory,” Jeff Hall of the American Red Cross of Massachusetts said. “Donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent delays to critical patient care.”
Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro says it has been able to avoid the shortage so far by partnering with the Rhode Island Blood Center. But that center, too, is facing a shortage.
We urge anyone able to give blood — especially those who have not given before — to roll up their sleeves and help others.
Giving blood is not difficult and only takes about an hour of time.
You must weight at least 110 pounds and be feeling healthy at the time you plan to donate.
In Massachusetts, you are eligible at age 17, 16 with parental consent. There are additional weight requirements for donors 18 and younger and all high school donors.
You’ll also get more out of it than the satisfaction of helping others. Those who give through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
Make an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org, downloading the Red Cross blood donor app or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
In addition, the Red Cross is holding the following local blood drives:
Franklin — Thursday, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
South Attleboro — Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Legion Post 312, 437 Newport Ave. (Route 123).
Foxboro — Wednesday, June 30, 1 to 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St.
Franklin — Wednesday, June 30, 1 to 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, 91 Jordan Road.
Finally, consider these facts from the Red Cross:
Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.
One donation can potentially save up to three lives.
We urge all healthy adults to roll up their sleeve and contribute to this life-saving effort.
