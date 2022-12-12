Anyone can get scammed. Even stores.
Plainville police recently asked for the public in identifying three people suspected of fraudulently obtaining gift cards at area Stop & Shops by flimflamming cashiers. The suspects acquired multiple gifts cards using a cash app and then “fast talking” the cashier, obtaining the cards without actually paying for them, police said.
So anyone can be duped — especially at this time of year.
Whether for others or for themselves, spending increases near Christmas. And last year, scams costs American consumers nearly half a billion dollars, according to the FBI. Add that to the an increase of so-called porch pirates, as discusses in a story on today’s front page by Sun Chronicle, reporter David Linton, and we are all at risk of having a truly blue Christmas.
Here are some tips provided by the FBI to make sure you don’t lose your money this season:
Don’t click any suspicious links or attachments in emails, on websites or on social media. Phishing scams and similar crimes get you to click on links and give up personal information like your name, password and bank account number. In some cases, you may unknowingly download malware to your device.
Be especially wary if a company asks you to update your password or account information. Look up the company’s phone number on your own and call the company.
Check each website’s URL to make sure it’s legitimate and secure. A site you’re buying from should have https in the web address. If it doesn’t, don’t enter your information on that site.
If you’re purchasing from a company for the first time, do your research and check reviews.
Verify the legitimacy of a buyer or seller before moving forward with a purchase. If you’re using an online marketplace or auction website, check their feedback rating. Be wary of buyers and sellers with mostly unfavorable feedback ratings or no ratings at all.
Avoid sellers who act as authorized dealers or factory representatives of popular items in countries where there would be no such deals.
Be wary of sellers who post an auction or advertisement as if they reside in the U.S., then respond to questions by stating they are out of the country on business, family emergency or similar reasons.
Avoid buyers who request their purchase be shipped using a certain method to avoid customs or taxes inside another country.
Never wire money directly to a seller.
Avoid paying for items with pre-paid gift cards. In these scams, a seller will ask you to send them a gift card number and PIN. Instead of using that gift card for your payment, the scammer will steal the funds, and you’ll never receive your item.
Use a credit card when shopping online and check your statement regularly. If you see a suspicious transaction, contact your credit card company to dispute the charge.
Always get tracking numbers for items you buy online, so you can make sure they have been shipped and can follow the delivery process.
And remember, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.