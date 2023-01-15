After a Black man died under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer, a mandate for civil rights appeared imminent.
But a lot has happened in the past two-plus years.
The worst health crisis in a century continues to take lives and test American’s patience.
A bitter battle for president further fractured a divided nation and led to a violent insurrection by the far right at the Capitol, leaving five people dead, including four police officers who killed themselves within months of the riot, and hundreds injured, including 138 police officers.
Russia ramped up its imperialism, invading and laying waste to entire swaths of a sovereign nation.
The worst inflation in decades battered wallets, leaving some families struggling to pay for food, heat and medicine.
Now is the perfect time to revive that mandate for justice for Blacks and all minorities.
On Monday, America celebrates the 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day, honoring the slain civil rights leader.
Here are two ways local residents can mark the holiday.
Attend the MLK Day ceremony
For the first time in three years, Attleboro’s Martin Luther King Day celebration will be held in person, starting at 1 p.m. Monday in city hall. After local officials speak, attendants will march to the Second Congregational Church.
The interfaith service there will include poetry readings, performances and a keynote speech by Tanisha Sullivan, president of the Boston chapter of the NAACP and a 2022 candidate for Massachusetts secretary of state.
Visit The Embrace
There’s more reason than ever to take the train into Boston. On Friday, the city unveiled “The Embrace,” a giant bronze sculpture honoring King and his wife, Coretta Scott King, in Boston Common, the nation’s oldest public park.
More than five years ago, a group called Embrace Boston formed to honor the Kings’ time in the city in the 1950s while he was earning his doctorate degree from Boston University.
The sculpture weighs about 38,000 pounds, stands 20 feet high and 40 feet wide and is made up of 609 individual bronze pieces. It depicts a famous photo of the couple hugging after he won the 1965 Nobel Peace Prize.
The statue is situated in the new 1965 Freedom Plaza, a granite structure with benches honoring 69 local civil rights leaders between 1950 and 1970. In 1965, Martin Luther King led a march from the predominantly Black neighborhood of Roxbury to the site in Boston Common where he delivered a powerful civil rights speech.
But we should do more than mark the holiday.
The topic of Sullivan’s speech Monday in Attleboro is “Unblock the Vote: Lifting Barriers to Access.” Ensuring that all citizens get easy access to the polls remains a priority in America and is worthy of your support.
In addition, the Attleboro Council on Human Rights is preparing for the 75th anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights by urging all to submit a video to its Facebook page on how they are working for the cause.
“We can no longer stand back and be a bystander when rights are being violated,” Laurie Sawyer, chair of the human rights council. “We need to act and speak up.”
We agree, and Monday is the perfect day to start.