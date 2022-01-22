World War II is starting to seem very long ago.
The most costly conflict the world has yet known ended nearly 80 years ago and, as members of “The Greatest Generation” pass away, its memories are fading.
There are books and movies galore, of course and grainy black-and-white documentary films (some of them inexplicably colorized), but they only make the war more like a myth than actual event.
A few years ago, a survey of American teenagers by an education reform group revealed that about abut a quarter of the high school students surveyed were unable to correctly identify Adolf Hitler as Germany’s chancellor during World War II, instead identifying him variously as a munitions maker, an Austrian premier and the German Kaiser, according to The New York Times.
And yet, there are still those among us for whom the war is no hazy history lesson. There are men like Franciszek “Frank” Zalesji of Foxboro.
As staff writer George W. Rhodes writes in today’s front page story, Zalesji —who died Wednesday at 100, just two days after sitting down with Rhodes for the interview — was 17 when his Polish homeland was invaded by the Nazis in the first act of World War II. He was 19 when he joined the resistance, an act that would have meant almost certain death if he had been captured.
Zalesji, who turned 100 on Monday, tells the stories of what he and his family endured during the war and its aftermath. Just reading them is a chilling experience and reminds us of all the horrors Zalesji and all his generation endured.
Thanks to them Europe has known the longest period of peace in generations. There has not been a major conflict on that continent since 1945. Yes, there have been horrific local conflicts like the Balkan Wars of the 1990s that remind us of the cruelty of which humans are capable, but none of them have spread into a wider war.
Until now.
For the first time in decades the world is watching as the major powers seem to be slipping inevitably toward an armed conflict. The “casus belli” are too many to unpack here. Suffice it to say that they involve some of the same players and the unresolved conflicts that have been left to fester since 1945, exploited by a new generation of authoritarian rulers.
The world is in danger of forgetting the hard-won lessons of history and of the events that led up to World War II.
What it must not be allowed to forget is the impact those events had on ordinary people like “Frank” Zalesji, and the millions like him all over the world.