Until 1681, it was illegal to celebrate Christmas in Massachusetts.
And even that might have been better than Christmas 2020.
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, fractured state and national economies and a political culture that can only be described as “toxic”, the holiday spirit can fairly be said to be sorely lacking.
“Bah, humbug,” could almost be substituted for “Merry Christmas” as a holiday greeting this year.
Is there anywhere we can look to find the true spirit of giving that will make the season bright?
Well, yes, and you are looking at it.
This season, as we have done for many years, we are highlighting some of the individuals who show what it means to be what we call a “True Santa.”
There’s the former ICU nurse at Sturdy Memorial Hospital who retired to become a hospice caregiver. For her, it’s the patients sharing their final days who are the ones doing the giving. “To be part of their life at the end of their life is a gift,” she said.
Or there’s the 73-year-old Mansfield woman who has made it her mission to perform one of the Christian faith’s corporal works of mercy, visiting those in prison and helping them reenter society.
And there’s the young mother in North Attleboro who saw a some of her children’s classmates coming to school hungry after a weekend without regular school meals and helped organize a school-based food pantry that now helps dozens of families every week.
These are just a few of the dedicated volunteers who help, encourage and build the many institutions in the Attleboro area that would cease to function without them.
Of course, people like our True Santas are not the only ones keeping things merry and bright.
There are the volunteers at toy drives like Christmas is for Kids, who produce a Christmas miracle of giving every year.
Or the scores of people who work to make sure their churches stay open and offer the comfort of faith to so many in this most trying of Christmases.
Those old Puritans who did their best to extinguish the celebration of Christmas — in all its exuberance and color and joy — failed in the end.
The many woes of 2020 have not been able to dampen that spirit either and they won’t as long as we can point to folks like our True Santas and all the rest of those who embody the true meaning of the season.
Happy Holidays, everyone.
