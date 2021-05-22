The city of Canton, Minn., (pop. 346) occupies a solid square mile in the southeastern corner of the Gopher State, and, despite being in the land of 10,000 lakes, it has none.
It also doesn’t have a public library.
So the children of Canton decided to create some.
Building trades students in the local school system built, painted and installed the “little libraries,” free-standing boxes filled with books, outside the city hall, with a second one located at the city park.
The next time someone tells you that the printed word is obsolete or that young people are addicted to their screens or that Amazon’s upending of the book market will put libraries out of business, you might want to tell them to actually think about what a library does and whom it serves.
A few years ago, a Pew Research survey found that 53 percent of millennials (those ages 18-35) in the United States visited a library at least once in 2016, more than any other generation. Books are expensive, say millennials. So why not take advantage of the library?
Millennials say they also appreciate libraries’ free community spaces and in-person programming — two resources that fill a void in today’s digital age, the Christian Science Monitor, writing about the survey, reported. “The ability of libraries to fill this niche, say visitors and employees, will spell their future success.”
That’s why Attleboro should point with pride to the fact it is giving a $6.5 million facelift to its beloved, century-old Lyman Sweet Memorial Library on North Main Street.
It isn’t about nostalgia, or preservation, although making sure a historic local landmark is there for future generations is a worthwhile goal in itself.
It shows the city’s commitment to maintaining the library’s mission, to provide a source of knowledge and community resources that, as is carved over the entrance door, “Free to All.”
At the time of the last major renovation to the city library — 1993 — Vartan Gregorian, who died last month but was then president of Brown University and had been the former head of the New York Public Library System, spoke at the rededication of the building.
“In an actual and symbolic sense, the library is the embodiment of our freedom of knowledge, freedom of choice and constitutes the best symbol of the First Amendment of our Constitution,” he said according to a Sun Chronicle story, quoted in today’s front page story by staff writer George W. Rhodes.
The changes made in the current renovation won’t be as dramatic as those in 1993. For the most part, the work, when it’s completed in August, will make the building a more comfortable, stable environment for staff, patrons and, not incidentally, books.
Evan Warner of STV/DPM, the city’s manager for the current project said, “The staff should be commended for continuing to serve the community during a project of this magnitude,” he said. “They could have closed, but it was important to keep serving the community.”
We could not agree more. And the work today will ensure that that service continues for many years to come.
