With the drama and the trauma of the November election fresh in everyone’s mind, we’re pleased to see a pair of state officials put reforming the way we vote at the top of 2021 priority list.
Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin, encouraged after seeing how voting by mail helped lead to a record number of ballots cast last fall, said this week he plans to file legislation to make the option a permanent fixture of the state’s voting system.
Galvin said his bill would also expand in-person early voting and implement same-day voter registration in Massachusetts, giving eligible voters who need to register or update their voting information the ability to do so at the polls on Election Day before casting their ballot.
A record 3,657,972 votes were cast in Massachusetts last November after lawmakers and election officials implemented reforms intended to making voting safe and accessible during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 1.5 million people used the vote-by-mail option in 2020, and another 844,000 voters cast ballots in-person before Election Day, reducing crowded polling places.
The secretary’s bill would also expand in-person early voting options by guaranteeing weekend voting in statewide elections and primaries and extending the early voting period from 12 days to 14 days for general elections.
It would also newly create a seven-day in-person early voting window before primaries, and allow cities and towns to offer early voting for local elections.
“What we saw last year was that voting by mail was enormously popular,” Galvin said. “While voting by mail may not always be used to the same extent as the pandemic finally ends, my office has heard from many voters who have made it clear that they want this option to remain available for all future elections.”
Another positive proposal was put forth by state Sen. Becca Rausch, a Needham Democrat who represents part of Attleboro and several towns to the north.
Rausch proposes moving the state primary, traditionally conducted in September, to June, making it more in line with the rest of the country. Massachusetts is one of just five states to conduct a September primary while 30 hold theirs in June or earlier.
There are many problems with a September primary as the date frequently clashes with Labor Day and the Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. It’s also a busy time of the year as vacations end and students return to class.
A September primary also makes for an excessively long primary season and just a two-month general election campaign. This tends to favor incumbents who may already have the name recognition often needed at the ballot.
A June primary would keep voting away from the vacation months of July and August while also at a distance from the annual town elections conducted in April and May.
We’re pleased with these proposals because they should increase turnout, which has been on the downturn in some recent elections. We’re particularly pleased that they are put forth with the voters’ best interests in mind.
Having a voice in our government is a key to our democracy. We believe these proposals will give more people a voice and urge local lawmakers and the Legislature in general to support them.
