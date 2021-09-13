There are a lot of misunderstandings circulating about vaccines and breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
There’s no point getting vaccinated because you can still get the virus, skeptics are saying.
They are correct in that you can still get infected if you have gotten your shots.
But it’s not true that there is no point in getting vaccinated.
Being inoculated against the virus reduces your risk of getting COVID-19, even while the delta variant, a strain of coronavirus 10 times more infectious than the original, sweeps the nation.
And if you are a breakthrough case, being vaccinated will make you much less likely to be seriously ill and face hospitalization and death.
A mountain of scientific evidence backs this up. For instance, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health www.publichealth.lacounty.gov recently collected surveillance data that give us a clearer picture of the difference in risk to the vaccinated and unvaccinated as the delta variant surged from May 1 through July 25.
According to The New York Times, the study looked at infections in 10,895 fully vaccinated people and 30,801 unvaccinated people. The data showed that:
The rate of infection in unvaccinated people is five times the rate of infection in vaccinated people. By the end of the study period, the incidence of COVID-19 among unvaccinated persons was 315.1 per 100,000 people over a seven-day period compared with 63.8 per 100,000 among those fully vaccinated.
The rate of hospitalization among the vaccinated was 1 per 100,000 people as opposed to 29.4 per 100,000 in unvaccinated persons.
Older vaccinated people were most vulnerable to serious illness after a breakthrough infection. The median age of vaccinated people who were hospitalized for COVID was 64 years. Among unvaccinated people who were hospitalized, the median age was 49.
The delta variant appears to have increased the risk of breakthrough infections to vaccinated people. At the start of the study, before delta was dominant, unvaccinated people became infected 10 times as often as vaccinated people did. By the end of study period, when delta accounted for almost 90% of infections, unvaccinated people were five times as likely to get infected as vaccinated people.
And, probably the most important thing learned by the study: The unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to die from the coronavirus.
If there’s one thing this 18-month pandemic has shown is that there is almost no way to completely prevent infection. But there are steps to take — primarily getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in crowded spaces — to reduce the risk. Compare it to driving a car. There’s a chance of death every time you step in an automobile, but that risk is reduced if you drive a vehicle with advanced safety features, follow the speed limit and wear a seat belt.
So, please reduce your risk and get your shots. We hope this clears up any misunderstandings.
