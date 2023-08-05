What are volunteers worth to the charities they serve?
There’s actually a number attached to it.
In Massachusetts, it was $39.19 an hour in 2022, according to Independent Sector, a company that provides statistical analysis for non-profit organizations. That’s the second highest rate in the country, trailing only the District of Columbia, and well above the national average of $31.80 an hour.
But volunteers contribute in ways that can’t be quantified. At Sturdy Memorial Hospital, volunteers help in a numerous ways including with patient registration, patient transportation, in the cafeteria, at the information desk and in patient units.
“It takes a little pressure off the people who need to focus on their jobs,” said Sandy Carrier, Sturdy’s volunteer coordinator for the last 23 years.
A report from the Mayo Clinic this week said research has shown that volunteering offers significant health benefits, especially for older adults, including:
1. Improves physical and mental health.
Research has found that volunteering among adults aged 60 and over provided benefits to physical and mental health. Volunteer activities keep people moving and thinking at the same time.
Research also has shown that volunteering leads to lower rates of depression and anxiety, especially for people 65 and older. By spending time in service to others, volunteers report feeling a sense of meaning and appreciation, both given and received, which can have a stress-reducing effect.
Reduced stress further decreases the risk of some physical and mental health problems, such as heart disease, stroke, depression, anxiety and general illness. In addition, people who volunteer have lower mortality rates than those who do not, even when controlling for age, gender and physical health.
2. Provides a sense of purpose and teaches valuable skills.
The work that volunteers provide is essential to everyday activities, giving volunteers a sense of purpose, especially when giving their time and talent in the areas they find meaningful. Older volunteers experience greater increases in life satisfaction and self-esteem.
3. Nurtures new and existing relationships.
Volunteering increases social interaction and helps build a support system based on common interests. One of the best ways to make new friends and strengthen existing relationships is to participate in a shared activity.
In many cases, volunteers have diverse backgrounds, which helps expand their social network.
People volunteer for different reasons, such as exploring careers, sharpening skills, staying active during retirement, meeting new people and serving their communities. Yet all volunteers share a common desire to improve the health and welfare of people in their communities.
Not surprisingly, volunteering took a hit during pandemic, dropping 7 percent between 2019 and 2021. In today’s front-page story by reporters George W. Rhodes and Natasha Connolly, Michael D. Smith, CEO of AmeriCorps, said charities are “looking everywhere and trying everything to get volunteers.”
So, please consider volunteering.
It will not only make your community a better place to live, but it may also make you a better person.