Last week, in Boston’s highly anticipated and widely covered mayoral preliminary, the contest was presented as one of the most historic in the history of the Hub.
For the first time in 200 years, a woman, and a person of color, was likely going to be one of the winning candidates to advance to the general election in November.
The airwaves were alive with stories — not to mention the campaign ads that filtered down to viewers who would never see a Boston ballot — and even drew the attention of national media.
The New York Times, in an unusually tabloid-like headline for the Gray Lady, labeled it as “The Brawl in Beantown.”
With that kind of attention, voters surely turned out in masse to have their say, right?
Not so much.
A total of 107,000 — fewer than 25% of the city’s registered voters — cast ballots in the preliminary election to winnow the field down to two. In other words, in one of the most important political events in the city’s history, a little less than a quarter of the voters have decided who the candidates will be in November.
But before we get too smug, let’s reflect that the last time there was a preliminary in Attleboro, turnout was only 17%. In the 1999 preliminary there were four candidates which drew the highest turnout, 23 percent.
On Tuesday, voters in Attleboro will have a chance to improve on that record, narrowing the field for mayor from three candidates to just two.
The three mayoral hopefuls — incumbent Paul Heroux and political newcomers James Poore and Todd McGhee — are profiled in today’s edition.
We recognize that it’s a fact of life that the city’s preliminary elections fail to generate much interest. Perhaps it’s because voters see it as only a preliminary and prefer to wait for the “main event,” as it were.
But, as with Boston, the preliminary is not just an opening act. It sets the stage for the general election. Not that the turnout for those has been anything other than anemic in recent years. In a hard-fought mayoral contest two years ago, only 28% of registered voters turned out in November.
In fact, preliminaries may contribute to the low turnout in the general election, with voters suffering from campaign burnout with two city-wide elections in such short order. While the preliminary is supposed but ensure that one of two candidates in the general election can claim a majority, is it really doing that job of building consensus when so few citizens show up? It may be time for the city to seriously consider a change in its charter that would eliminate the preliminary, as North Attleboro did with its new charter.
But for now, we urge voters to come out and make their voices heard, whether at the polls or by mail, as the best way to take responsibility for the city’s political direction. It may not draw the same attention as Boston’s, but it will be a lot closer to home.
