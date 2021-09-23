We presume most Attleboro residents care about how much they pay in city taxes.
They likely are concerned about the quality of their school system, the roads they drive on, the water they drink.
They may drive through the downtown and see vacant buildings, some of which are turning into eyesores.
They may wonder why the city bought the bankrupt Highland Country Club but have done little with it other than allowing local high schools to use it as a cross-country course and putting down a temporary parking lot for construction workers building the new Attleboro High School.
It’s disappointing to see, then, that only 3,144 Attleboro voters trekked to the polls on a glorious September day to take part in the city’s preliminary mayoral election.
Put another way, 9 out of 10 voters thought those issues unimportant enough that they didn’t take 10 minutes to cast a ballot for their city government’s chief executive for the next two years.
While disappointing, the turnout was not surprising. Apathy toward city government and a lack of civic engagement in general have, unfortunately, swept across America, putting power into fewer and fewer hands.
Nearly two-thirds of Tuesday’s remaining voters cast their ballots for incumbent Mayor Paul Heroux, who is seeking a third two-year term.
He will be challenged in the Nov. 2 general election by Todd McGhee, a first-time candidate who collected 26% of the votes.
Eliminated from the race was Jim Poore, who gained just 8% support.
The coronavirus pandemic was the focus of both challengers’ campaigns. McGhee questioned Heroux’s management of the health crisis while Poore ran on an anti-mask, anti-vaccine platform.
We hope to see McGhee expand the range of issues for the general election.
There are a number of the incumbent’s positions to challenge.
Heroux has proven to prefer an activist city government, especially on environmental issues, successfully enacting bans on everything from plastic bags to the release of batches of balloons into the atmosphere.
Besides questions over school funding and downtown revitalization, Heroux is pushing development of an entertainment pavilion at Highland Park, the closed country club, and expanding municipal broadband with federal COVID relief funds.
In addition, the mayor has made it clear that, if re-elected, this will be his last term, making him a lame duck from Nov. 3 to the day his successor is sworn in January 2024.
All of these are points to debate, and we are hopeful the two candidates will engage in a lively but civil debate over them.
We are also hopeful more voters will trek to the polls on Nov. 2 to decide which candidates will make the important decisions for the city for the next two years.
Those decisions will have an impact on the community where they live not just for the following 730 days but for years to come.
So, please, take 10 minutes on Nov. 2 and have a voice in your city’s future.
Power needs to be in more hands, not fewer.
