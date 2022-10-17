Nov. 8 has been marked on the calendar for a while. It’s Election Day.
But Massachusetts voters can begin casting ballots as early as Saturday.
We strongly urge you to vote and commend state and local officials for greatly expanding opportunities to exercise your rights. It’s never been easier to participate in our democracy.
All registered voters should have received an application for a mail-in ballot in July and a reminder in September. You can also seek an application at your local election office or download a form on the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s website.
All applications must be received by Nov. 1. Ballots must be dropped off by 8 p.m. on Election Day or postmarked by Nov. 8 to be counted.
Beginning this Saturday, all Attleboro area communities will offer between 10 and 14 days, including weekends, they can cast a ballot.
Remember, your ballot is considered to be cast once you give it to an election official and it has been accepted. Once you have voted, you cannot take back your early ballot or vote again.
Here are the early voting hours in each area community:
ATTLEBORO: Saturdays, 1-5 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. All voting is in Attleboro City Hall.
FOXBORO: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., weekdays start at 9 a.m. week of Oct. 24 and 8:30 a.m. week of Oct. 31, closing at various times. All voting is in Foxboro Town Hall.
MANSFIELD: Saturdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; weekdays starting at 8 a.m. and ending at various times, including 8 p.m. on Wednesday. All voting is in Mansfield Municipal Center.
NORFOLK: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Mondays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Tuesdays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. All voting is in the town clerk’s office of Norfolk Town Hall.
NORTH ATTLEBORO: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Mondays-Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Thursdays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m.-noon. All voting is in North Attleboro Town Hall.
NORTON: Saturdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; week of Oct. 24, starting at 9 a.m., ending at various times; week of Oct. 31, starting at 8 a.m., ending at various times. All voting is at Norton Fire Department, 70 East Main St.
PLAINVILLE: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Monday, 9 a.m.-2:45 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Oct. 31, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Nov. 1-3, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. All voting is in Plainville Town Hall.
REHOBOTH: Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-noon; Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Nov. 4, 8 a.m.-noon. All voting is at Francis Farm, 27 Francis Farm Road.
SEEKONK: Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. except Wednesdays to 7 p.m. and Fridays to noon. All voting is in Seekonk Town Hall.
WRENTHAM: Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. except Tuesdays until 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. All voting is in the town clerk’s office at Wrentham Town Hall.
Questions? Contact the state at 1-800-462-VOTE (8683) for more information.
As we said, it’s never been easier to vote. Please take advantage.