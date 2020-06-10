Even in good times, town elections tend to be forgotten.
In this area and across Massachusetts, a 20 percent turnout of registered voters is considered very good.
Think about that: When four out of five people who bother to register to vote don’t bother to actually cast a ballot, an election is considered a success.
However, town elections are a staple of spring in Massachusetts, as communities elect the leaders who, among other things, will oversee the schools and public safety departments and determine your property tax bill and your water and sewer rates.
But this year they have been pushed aside, first by the coronavirus pandemic and more recently by racial unrest.
Due to the public health crisis, Massachusetts allowed communities to delay their elections as late as June 30, the end of the state’s fiscal year.
That time is finally arriving.
As always, we urge area residents to vote.
Most importantly, we urge you to not let the threat of the coronavirus stop you from casting a ballot.
Prompted by Secretary of State William Galvin, the Legislature has approved and Gov. Charlie Baker has signed a bill loosening the rules of absentee ballots during the pandemic.
Voters merely need to request a ballot by mail and then return the ballot to town hall, either by mail or in person, by no later than 8 p.m. the day of the election.
For this year, no excuse is needed for an absentee ballot, as has been the practice in the past.
Foxboro kicked off the local election season on Monday, and Town Clerk Robert Cutler had predicted 40 percent of the turnout would come via absentee ballots. He was pretty close with the actual tally at 37 percent.
In addition, booths were much more spread out at Foxboro polls, and each station was sanitized after it was used. Masks were required. Other towns will be taking similar precautions.
Most of the local elections will be at the end of the month, but we urge voters to act now if they plan to use an absentee ballot.
Citizens will need time to review the decisions they will make and study up on the candidates.
While it may appear that most of the big decisions on the coronavirus and racial unrest are taking place at the federal and state levels, municipal leaders have an important say in such things as how local students will return to class and whether their town’s police officers are treating all citizens with respect.
We encourage voters to do their homework now and learn about the people running for office in their town. If you feel unsafe going to the polls, ask for your absentee ballot soon.
And take part in your town election.
Maybe it will help you forget about the coronavirus and racial unrest.
