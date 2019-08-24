America, in case you haven’t heard, is having a bit of a tough time dealing with the concept of climate change.
In response to the announcement by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a federal agency, that this past July was the warmest July on record, a prominent U.S. congressman put out a tweet to the effect that, “Well, it’s summer.”
A few years ago, another member of Congress — in an effort to disprove “global warming” — brought a snowball onto the floor of the House and threw it on the carpet — in February.
These stunts come from a deeply-held belief in some quarters that research showing that human activity — particularly greenhouse gas emissions — is having a measurable, and potentially calamitous, effect on the environment is part of a worldwide conspiracy to thwart free enterprise, overthrow capitalism and deny you your heaven-ordained right to have a Big Mac with fries whenever you darn well please.
It doesn’t help that one of the chief proponents of the idea that climate change is a “hoax” conceived by China to cripple the American economy happens to be the current occupant of the Oval Office and the leader of the Free World.
The fact that climate change skeptics are currently in charge of U.S. environmental policy should be of concern to everyone who believes in rational, science-based responses to global problems.
That skepticism flies in the face of the overwhelming consensus of competent researchers.
And, if you don’t believe them, ask George Handy.
Handy, 82, who has been farming in Rehoboth most of his adult life, says he has noticed how the growing seasons have shifted, particularly over the past few years. “It’s more erratic,” he says, and that has made farming more difficult.
Handy, and the other local farmers interviewed by staff writer George W. Rhodes for this week’s front page story on climate change and its impact of food, agree that more extreme swings in temperature create more of a gamble for farmers. On the one hand, warmer springs and later frosts could mean longer growing seasons.
On the other, insect and other pests not seen in this area before can inflict ruinous damage to crops.
One thing is no gamble at all, however; the impacts of climate change are going to increase.
Some places, like Massachusetts, are implementing polices designed to slow the effects of climate change: implementing more environmentally friendly building codes, encouraging alternative energy sources and establishing goals on emission limits for greenhouse gases.
Those are worthy efforts and deserve our support.
That support may be lacking though, until people see what climate change does to the cost of that Big Mac.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.