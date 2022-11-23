Sometimes, numbers tell a story.
When it comes to Christmas Is For Kids, the wildly successful Attleboro area toy drive now in its 40th year, they tell a story of how generous people can be, especially when it comes to children around the holidays.
20,000 to 40,000: An estimate of how many gifts have been given out by Christmas Is For Kids. The drive began in 1983 when WARA radio talk show host Dave Kane took requests from parents over the phone. Kane estimates that he fulfilled 30 wishes his first year. It didn’t take long before the drive expanded, and now Christmas Is For Kids provides new toys and clothes to approximately 1,000 local children annually.
4,200: The number of volunteer hours needed to organize the annual drive and distribute gifts. The approximately 150 volunteers are aptly named “elves.”
6: The communities served by Christmas Is For Kids — Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth and Seekonk.
0: The number of dollars spent on the drive. There is no paid staff and the Greater Attleboro Council for Children handles costs such as printing, postage and phone expenses. All monetary donations are used entirely for children’s gifts.
What’s really special about Christmas Is For Kids is that it’s about more than simply giving a child clothing or a toy.
As a part of the Council for Children, the drive partners with a variety of social service agencies that parents can tap into to help them overcome specific difficulties in their lives during the whole year.
For instance, American Credit Counseling helps with financial issues, and this year Boston Children’s Hospital joined the effort to teach classes in nutrition, health and wellness and how to deal with stress.
Christmas Is For Kids also works with New Hope and The Family Resource Center.
The drive has grown so much that Christmas Is For Kids is planning to build a place of its own. The organization has bought land in the North Attleboro Industrial Park and has a 24,000-square-foot, two-story building designed and ready to go, needing about $200,000 more to qualify for a mortgage.
Christmas Is For Kids has grown into a local tradition, like the light display at LaSalette Shrine. And that’s due to the amazing generosity of the people of the Attleboro area.
“The people have been making this happen for 40 years,” Kane said. “It has blossomed into something in which we feel the warmth, hope and love.”