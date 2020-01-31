The headline in Monday’s Sun Chronicle read, “North election off to slow start.”
Don’t expect the pace to pick up between now and April 7 when North Attleboro voters go to the polls.
Just three candidates have tossed their hat in the ring for seven positions to be elected — one on the electric commission and two each on the school committee, the board of public works and the park commission.
And the deadline to run for office, Feb. 13, is fast approaching.
To find reasons for the apathy — and possible solutions to the problem — look to the charter approved by voters in April 2019.
The charter did away with the board of selectmen, which acted as the town’s chief executive, and the Representative Town Meeting, which served as its legislature. In its place is a nine-member town council, which makes legislative decisions but also hires and oversees the town manager, North Attleboro’s new CEO.
Town councilors are elected to two-year terms every other year. Since all nine were elected last year, those top-of-the-ballot positions are missing this year.
That leaves voters only a half dozen lower-profile seats to fill.
In addition, the dozens of RTM posts that had been up for grabs annually will now be missing from the ballot.
Drawing candidates to fill the remaining positions may be only half the problem. Attracting voters to a municipal election, which already struggles to achieve a 20-percent turnout, may be even more difficult.
As we have said many times, democracy too often fails when citizens fail to invest themselves in their government. What may happen in North Attleboro this year is that most, if not all of the names, on the ballot will be uncontested, further diminishing the chances of a meaningful turnout.
The commissioners elected to draw up the charter acknowledged that there would need to be changes to the government blueprint. The municipal election should be one of them.
We urge North Attleboro officials to cast away the traditions of the past and embrace the new government that the people have approved.
For the elections, that could mean making all elected officials serve two-year terms and be elected every other November. That’s what Attleboro and most Massachusetts cities do, and it would enable North Attleboro to give voters many choices, including the nine town councilors who preside over the town.
Also, we urge town officials to reconsider the need for separately elected boards to oversee the public works and parks and recreation departments.
The town manager appoints the directors of both departments but elected boards are beholden to the voters, not the town manager; this can only lead to conflict and confusion.
In the meantime, an election will be held in a little more than two months. We urge candidates to step up and serve their town by running for office.
And we encourage all North Attleboro voters to go to the polls on April 7. Maybe the slow start to the election can have a busy finish after all.
