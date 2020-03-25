This world makes you crazy
And you’ve taken all you can bear
Just call me up
‘Cause I will always be there
— Cyndi Lauper, from the song “True Colors”
In hard times, people show their truly true colors.
It’s true now.
It’s true everywhere, including in gray scalp lines on older women who have done their part, isolating from the virus rather than jamming the salon.
Social distancing when they’d prefer foil and blow dries.
So many people are doing their part in small ways and in major ways.
This is a blessing.
Jobless young people are food shopping for the fragile.
A regular at a restaurant just gifted $100 to each employee.
Musicians are playing from their balconies.
Community service groups are running diaper drives.
Coronavirus shock knocked most of us flat as tracking maps first bled red with new cases and reality set in: There is no template and there is no roadmap.
We have each had to decide how best to face the unimaginable and rise to the occasion of the unmanageable. Or, seemingly unmanageable.
But there is always a difference between circumstance and attitude.
Manners and grace come easily to many people in good times.
With a buck in our pockets, a shine on our shoes, retail lush, business booming, it’s no sweat to be generous. It’s abundance mentality: We can afford to share.
Loss and scarcity demand more of us.
We show our true colors.
The grocery checkout clerk keeps smiling while a customer gripes.
The ER nurse steps up with thermometer as partiers hit the beaches.
The single mother goes without food so her children can eat.
The friend emails a risque joke instead of another lament.
Many among us show up in an ordinary crisis; now many of us who care most deeply, stay put to demonstrate fidelity to community welfare.
This is how we will get through this, by doing our share. Whatever you decide to do, you will be displaying your true colors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.