We’ve all seen it, probably too many times now: Actor Will Smith slapping Chris Rock across the face after the comedian told a joke at Smith’s wife expense.
We hope both men have learned a lesson. More importantly, we hope America has learned a lesson.
Rock’s mockery of Jade Pinkett-Smith’s hair was sickening. She has alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss and is found more often in Black women than white women.
Rock should know the importance of Black women’s hair. He made a documentary, “Good Hair,” a deep dive into the hair industry and its effect on Black women.
Jokes that poke fun at another’s appearance are in poor taste, especially when the butt of the joke has no choice in how they look.
Too often today, comedians cross the line in personal attacks meant simply to shock the audience.
Let’s hope that lesson has been learned not just by Rock but by other performers. And let’s not forget about that in our daily life when we may be tempted to draw laughs at another’s expense.
Smith was angry; he had every right to be.
Instead of venting his anger in a positive way, though, he turned to violence, much like the way his alcoholic father beat his mother. Smith could have used the opportunity to teach the public about alopecia and the emotional toll it pays on women.
He could have been the bigger man.
Instead, he undercut the crowning achievement of his career, winning the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in “King Richard,” by resorting to schoolyard revenge.
Smith appears to have understood that in a heartful apology posted hours later on Instagram.
“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” Smith wrote. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”
“Violence in all forms is poisonous and destructive,” he added.
Owing up to our faults and our mistakes is difficult. It takes courage and maturity.
Perhaps the most poignant part of Smith’s 160-word apology was its 6-word conclusion: “I am a work in progress.”
Yes, so is Chris Rock. Maybe he and other comedians will learn that mean jokes are simply wrong.
We are all works in progress. But we make progress by learning lessons from even the ugliest incidents we witness.