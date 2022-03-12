It’s an anniversary no one wants to celebrate.
Two years ago, on March 11, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
In Massachusetts, just the day before, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency. Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and the state’s legendary political breakfast had already been canceled, but the marathon was still on for April. The State House wasn’t closed to the public yet. (When it finally did close, it would remain shut longer than almost any other state capitol in the nation.)
In the 24 months since, there have been more than 6 million global COVID deaths and more than 453 million global COVID infections, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
Just in the Attleboro area, as staff writer George W. Rhodes reports in today’s front page story, the number of cases over two years — as of a week ago — was 37,281 and at least 369, or just under 1%, of those with the disease died.
At the epicenter of the pandemic here was Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, one of only a handful of non-profit community institutions in the state.
Founded in 1913, on the verge of another global pandemic, the so-called “Spanish flu” of 1919, Sturdy faced perhaps the biggest challenge in its century-long history.
It met that challenge and overcame it, but not without cost.
As we reported earlier this year, Sturdy and its related health care entities, despite a history of finishing in the black for 34 years, reported a loss of more than $10 million at the end of the 2020 fiscal year, even with an infusion of about $13.5 million in federal grant money. The coronavirus pandemic had a lot to do with that, President and CEO Aimee Brewer, said.
And not without pain.
Sturdy fired 33 employees for failing to abide by its vaccination mandate. That was about 1.6% of the hospital’s total workforce.
As Rhodes reports today, the Sturdy staff members we interviewed almost two years ago have managed to stay strong in spite of the pain and the cost.
And while COVID continues to pose a challenge, “We’re in a much better place. It’s amazing how far we’ve come in two years,” Dr. Brian Patel, senior vice-president of medical affairs, chief medical officer and chief quality officer, told Rhodes.
But some issues persist. Many people have neglected their own health care during the pandemic.
They need to get back to regular checkups and drop the unhealthy habits so many of us picked up during the lockdown. And institutions that once supported Sturdy with grants and charitable giving need to step back up as their bottom lines improve, even in the face of inflation.
“This community is very fortunate to have Sturdy,” Brewer says. “The staff cares about patients like they are family.”
We agree. And we need to be sure it’s here for all our families when the next emergency raises its head.