A passing grade at most schools is 60 or better.
We’re hoping for an 80 out of area schools.
That’s an 80% COVID-19 vaccination rate among students.
The state last week extended the school mask mandate until Jan. 15 unless 80% of the student population is vaccinated.
Nine schools across Massachusetts have applied for the right to drop the mask requirement due to their 80% rate while the neighboring towns of Ashland and Hopkinton have already lifted the mandate for vaccinated students and staff.
This should be a much easier target to reach as federal regulators near approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-12. That means your children could receiving their first doses within days.
Pediatricians and primary care doctors, children’s hospitals, pharmacies and clinics at schools are among the places where kids can get the vaccine.
The Biden administration said it has purchased enough vaccine to cover the 28 million American children in the 5 to 11 age group, and about 15 million doses will be available within the first week.
Those locations include more than 25,000 pediatricians’ offices and primary care sites, more than 100 children’s hospitals and health systems, tens of thousands of pharmacies, and hundreds of schools and community-based clinics. Administration officials say they are working with states and localities to enroll more sites.
The Jan. 15 target gives local students more than two months to get to the 80% level and allow them to greatly reduce their risk against the virus that has led to the pandemic now in its 20th month — not to mention throw away the universally despised mask.
It’s going to take a little work.
According to the most recent state data, the vaccination rate among 16- to 19-year-olds locally is excellent in Mansfield and Norfolk (95%) and above the passing grade of 80% in Wrentham and Plainville. Both Foxboro and North Attleboro are almost at the 80% for that age level.
It’s not so good among 12- to 15-year-olds.
Only one town, Norfolk at 85%, has a passing grade at that age while four local communities, Attleboro, North Attleboro, Rehoboth and Seekonk are below 60% — only 43% of 12- to 15-year-olds have been gotten inoculated in the latter town.
Parents have plenty of opportunity to get shots for their kids in the coming months. We urge them to work quickly to do just that.
We all want to see an end to this deadly pandemic and a return to normalcy.
And the best way for kids to feel normal again is to throw away their masks and socialize with their friends, just as they did before anyone ever heard of COVID-19.
