So what are you thankful for?
It’s become such cliché at this time of year that the answer comes almost automatically.
“Oh, being with family and friends.”
But this year, for many, that won’t be possible. Those of us lucky to have family close to us will be able to enjoy many of the pleasures of the holiday — the food, the fellowship and even the football, on TV, anyway.
But for many others — those living alone, perhaps out on their own for the first time — that won’t be possible this year.
Yes, not traveling and gathering with people outside your immediate household is the best way of showing love and respect. But that doesn’t really make the separation easier to bear on either side of the equation.
And for those who look forward every year to a meal provided by community groups and churches — as much for the companionship as for the food — there will be a special level of sadness.
Not that local organizations like the Norofolk Lions and Grange, the Attleboro Moose and the United Way are forgetting elderly and homeless people who might go without a meal this season.
But bringing together a roomful of senior citizens, who might be especially vulnerable to the virus, to share a dinner would seem to be a particularly bad idea this time around.
So many groups will turn to take-out — as Sun Chronicle reporter Kayla Canne points out in today’s front page story in our Weekend Edition.
It won’t be the same. But, as one church volunteer told her, “To show them that the community cares about them — Covid or no Covid. The community still cares. It’s definitely a labor of love.”
It’s also why it has become even more important for people to support their local food pantries and soup kitchens in whatever way they can, either with donations of non-perishable items, cash or offers of time as volunteers.
Many families, due to the economic disruptions caused by the pandemic, are experiencing what is somewhat clinically known as “food insecurity” this fall. What that actually means is that they face not having enough to eat in what is supposed to be a time celebrating plenty.
This is no time to forget them.
But as for the big gatherings we are used to, know that they will come again. This time next year we will, we can hope, be able, in the words of the old hymn, to “gather together.’
And for that, let us be thankful.
Happy Thanksgiving.
