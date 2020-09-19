Remember when commuting to work was fraught with anxiety?
You got up in pre-dawn darkness, checked the broadcast traffic reports, compared them to the travel apps on your phone, winced, girded your loins in whatever was appropriate for the season, grabbed a granola bar and your travel mug of extra-strong brew and headed out to battle traffic, weather or whatever the MBTA might throw at you.
Yes, the good old days.
For many area residents commuting to work today means ambling to your home office — or dining room table if the WiFi signal reaches that far — in jammies and a robe — or sweatpants if you are feeling formal — and logging in to your company website.
Meetings — those banes of the workday existence — are now on Zoom or GoToMeeting or some other service and what they may lack in a supply of free doughnuts or bagels they make up for in the fact you can always saunter to the kitchen and get your own snack if you so desire.
(It’s not for nothing that medical professionals, advice columnists and TV fitness gurus are ready with advice about shedding those “pandemic pounds.”)
For the last six months those whose jobs and technical acumen could manage it have been experimenting with the concept of telecommuting and what was once a somewhat hazy, futuristic concept has become a daily reality in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think we have learned that work can be conducted in many different ways, and we have also seen how much our work and traditional models of work impact our families,” one human resources professional told Sun Chronicle staff writer George W. Rhodes for a front page story in today’s Weekend Edition.
For some, working from home is a dream-come-true. The hassle of battling traffic (which, thanks to the fact that so many are not on the roads, has in fact eased considerably) is gone, there’s a chance to set one’s own hours and connect with family. Such a satisfied employee may actually be more productive than the stressed out, worried worker bound to a desk.
But others are finding that the face-to-face connection to coworkers is what they miss. It’s the crosstalk over the cubical wall, the shared brainstorms and even the usual office banter, that can’t be recreated on Zoom, that makes work life tick.
And let’s not forget the thousands of essential employees — police and fire personnel, medical professionals, service workers of many kinds, construction workers, and food and agriculture workers ... and now teachers — who literally cannot phone it in and who face high risk and often relatively low pay.
Striking the balance between home and work, it turns out, is still something we all have to figure out, no matter where we do it from.
