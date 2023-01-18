When Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin took a swift blow to the chest in a game earlier this month, he flopped to the ground and his heart stopped.
He was, for all intents and purposes, within seconds of death.
But he was one of the lucky ones.
A team of medical professionals standing less than 150 feet away dashed to Hamlin’s aid. Within seconds, one trainer took command, administering cardio-pulmonary resuscitation — CPR.
Days later, Hamlin was out of the hospital, recovering at home and watching his teammates win last weekend’s playoff game.
The drama that played out at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium emphasized the need for more training and equipment to help those like Hamlin suffering from cardiac arrest.
Cardiac arrest — a heart attack — is the nation’s number one cause of natural death, meaning disease or age is not involved. It affects mostly late-middle-aged adults.
Currently, about 9 in 10 people who have cardiac arrest outside the hospital die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But CPR can help improve those odds. If performed in the first few minutes of cardiac arrest, CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival.
About 350,000 cardiac arrests happen outside of hospitals each year — about 7 in 10 of those at home. Unfortunately, about half of the people who experience cardiac arrests at home don’t get the help they need before an ambulance arrives.
You could save a loved one’s life by learning the relatively simply technique. The American Red Cross offers CPR training as do many private training firms. Please take advantage if your employer provides training.
For a state that takes such pride in its health care system, Massachusetts fares poorly when it comes to heart attack response.
Unlike many states, Massachusetts is one of just 10 that does not require CPR training for high school students. It also does not track cardiac arrest survival rates, though some municipalities do.
Perhaps most importantly, some areas in Massachusetts lack regional dispatch centers, which allow emergencies to be handled with just one call by a dispatcher trained in telephone-assisted CPR instruction.
State lawmakers need to step up. Reform legislation filed in recent years has taken a back seat to more pressing pandemic matters.
We hope that changes this year. Various bills are again being filed to improve cardiac arrest response.
Among those we’d like to see are mandated classes for high school students, improved training for dispatch centers and a central database on cardiac arrests.
While CPR is important, an AED — automated external defibrillator — is often needed to shock a heart back to its normal rhythm. In recent years, the state has mandated that an AED be located in more places, including gyms, schools, some medical offices and at school-sponsored athletic events.
More is needed. We’re hoping proposed legislation that would require a central database on AEDs for 911 operators as well as better signage for the devices in public buildings wins approval this year.
As one doctor told The Boston Globe, “We estimate that if we just go out and do what other states do, we’ll save at least 500 (lives) a year.”
We as individuals and our lawmakers need to step up when it comes to cardiac arrests.
Damar Hamlin shouldn’t be one of the few lucky ones.