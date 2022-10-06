Lenore’s Pantry is running short of food.
That would break Lenore Paquin’s heart.
Lenore — she was known throughout the area on a first-name-only basis due to her many charitable works — served 27 years as the public health nurse for the town of North Attleboro.
She was on the board of directors of the Attleboro Area Visiting Nurses Association, VersaCare, New Hope, Attleboro Area Community Council and Hillside Adult Day Care, where she was also a founder. In 1999 she was given a congressional tribute for her years of devoted services to many Massachusetts communities.
Lenore spent many of her Thanksgivings and Christmases serving free dinner for those in need, events she had often spent days organizing. When she saw the food insecurity facing too many North Attleboro families, she would organize a community kitchen to help them out.
That’s when she got the idea for Lenore’s Pantry, what started as a closet at her office in North Attleboro Town Hall. She asked the public for help, and they responded, providing non-perishable items that needy families in town could use to get by.
Sometimes, the pantry would run low. That’s when Lenore would run to the grocery store to pick up items, out of her own pocket.
She always wanted to be assured that if a single parent came in needing food, she’d be able to direct her to the pantry and say, “Please, take what you need.”
The pantry was dedicated in her honor in 1991. She retired nearly 20 years ago and died in 2019 at the age of 82.
The folks at North Attleboro Town Hall want Lenore’s legacy to continue, so they are making a public appeal for non-perishables. Donations have declined due to the high price of food, and because the pantry is not a non-profit organization it cannot access food through the Greater Boston Food Bank.
“We are very fortunate to have wonderful connections in the community that have allowed us to operate for over four decades,” said Joan Badger, the town’s human services coordinator. “We not only receive support from North Attleboro residents who volunteer and make possible the multi-step process of three weekly food distributions, but we also receive support from schools, churches and area businesses.”
Despite that support, donations are desperately needed, she said. Needed items include canned meats (chicken, Spam, turkey, beef), bags of rice, canned vegetables, canned beans, baked beans, meat soups, pancake mix and syrup, mac and cheese boxes, ramen noodles, pasta, pasta sauce, Jello and pudding mixes, tuna fish, and dessert mixes (cookies, brownies, cakes).
Donations can be brought to the board of health at town hall (lower level) during regular business hours.
We ask you to consider giving. That would certainly please Lenore.