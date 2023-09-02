Can’t find a job?
It’s more like can’t find workers.
As today’s front-page story explains, help wanted signs still litter the landscape, another backlash from the COVID-19 pandemic as workers across the country rethought their lives and careers.
Some workers wanted remote or hybrid jobs.
Others wanted gig work. Many baby boomers opted for early retirement.
It’s been happening across the country, Europe and Canada. The U.S. Labor Department says that for every unemployed worker there are 1.5 available jobs.
There’s almost universal agreement that something needs to be done.
But what?
Gallup recently conducted a poll to determine Americans’ views on fixing the economy. Those surveyed were asked their attitudes about specific proposals, rating them from “very effective” to “not effective at all.”
The results were illuminating in that they show Americans are as divided about how to fix the economy as they are over who our next president should be.
For instance, a proposal that might come from a liberal Democratic point of view, providing free community college education for all Americans who want it, was considered “very effective” by 50 percent of the respondents.
The same percentage believe requiring a balanced federal budget, certainly a goal among conservative Republicans, would be “very effective.”
Two other proposals supported by the right, reducing income tax rates for all Americans and reducing government regulations on small businesses, was seen as “very effective” by 40 percent of those polled.
But the same percentage believe two proposals by the left, providing low-income families with tax credits to help with child care expenses and spending more government money to encourage innovation and to increase manufacturing jobs in the clean energy market, would be “very effective.”
And one proposal that would seem to go to the heart of the help-wanted issue, providing tax incentives for companies to train workers to help them acquire new skills, was seen as “very effective” by only 46 percent of those polled.
It seems that every proposal is always seen as coming from one side or the other, from Democrats or Republicans. And there’s always a knee-jerk reaction from our leaders to oppose the other’s plans.
A divided nation has been in gridlock the entire 21st century, probably longer. It’s unlikely we’ll see a solution coming from Washington.
We think this issue will be resolved on Main Street.
We believe employers, like the ones profiled today, will discover what makes workers tick — because they have to. They’ll figure out how to attract and retain workers, just like they figure out how to make payroll and acquire the right inventory and make smart investments.
It may take time, but we believe the marketplace will resolve this issue.
We still want to see help wanted signs.
But we’d like to see that Labor Department ratio fall to one job available for every worker looking for employment.