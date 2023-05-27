Over the past 250 years, more than 1.3 million men and women have given their lives in service to our country.
Memorial Day is to remember and thank them.
Roughly 25,000 soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice to free America from British rule and launch democracy throughout the world.
We thank them.
About 620,000 lost their lives in the great struggle to liberate Blacks and remove the stain of slavery in America.
We thank them.
Nearly 522,000 Americans perished in the two great wars of the 20th century to keep the world free from Nazism, fascism and autocracies.
We thank them.
For most, Memorial Day is a day out of work, a great excuse for a cookout and the unofficial start to summer. But it’s important to remember that the holiday was created to honor the many American men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.
The day was originally set aside to remember Union soldiers who died during the Civil War. The idea began in 1868 with Illinois Sen. John Alexander Logan, a former general. He used his position as commander-in-chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal organization of Union soldiers, to call for a national “Decoration Day” to be observed on May 30 of that year by decorating the tombs of Union soldiers.
Following World War I, the scope of the holiday expanded to include those who died in any war or military action. The name Memorial Day became more common after World War II, and in 1967 was declared the official name by federal law.
Here’s another important tradition associated with Memorial Day: Wearing red poppies — Poppy Day. (In the United Kingdom, red poppies are worn and displayed on Nov. 11, Remembrance Day, better known as Armistice Day.)
The color is not a symbol of blood, death or support for war. Instead, poppies were the only flowers that grew in war-torn battlefields.
When the countryside was nothing but mud and devastation, poppies sprouted and flourished. The sight of red poppies inspired one Canadian soldier, Col. John McCrae, to pen a poem in May 1915:
“In Flanders Fields”
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly.
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved, and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
The poem moved many, especially two women: Anna E. Guerin of France and Moina Michael of Georgia.
Together they sold artificial poppies to benefit children left orphaned by the war, and by 1922, the poppy was adopted as the official memorial flower of the VFW.
Enjoy your day off, your barbecue or even the start of your summer vacation. But please take a moment today to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
And thank them.