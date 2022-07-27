In 2010, there were 190 drunk driving arrests for every 100,000 Massachusetts resident.
By 2019, that number had dropped to 160 per 100,000 a 16 percent decline.
Alcohol-related accidents have decreased significantly both locally and across the country in recent years, the result of aggressive campaigns about the dangers of impaired driving and the growth of ride-share companies, such as Uber and Lyft.
Servers are better trained to be more vigilant about responsible alcohol sales.
Meanwhile, restaurants have been among the businesses hardest hit by the pandemic. Most are still in need of a boost.
A bill approved by the state Senate and awaiting a vote in the House and the signature of Gov. Charlie Baker would do just that without, we believe, making the roadways more dangerous.
A Senate amendment to an economic development bill, approved last week, would revive happy hours in the state. The move would represent a major shift for the hospitality industry and their patrons, providing access to a business tactic allowed in most states but prohibited here for nearly four decades.
In 1984, Massachusetts became the first state to ban happy hours after a 20-year-old Weymouth woman was dragged to her death under a car driven by an impaired friend in a Braintree restaurant parking lot. The two had left a trivia game that awarded free beer as a prize.
Seven other states also have happy hour bans, including Rhode Island and Vermont.
But 42 others permit them, without a noticeable change in drunk driving incidents.
The proposed legislation would allow the state’s 351 cities and towns to decide on allowing alcohol discounts during certain hours, but not after 10 p.m. Local governments also would be able to set their own specific rules.
The proposal would also have the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission create an advisory group made up of experts in public safety, alcohol licensing, alcohol distribution, safe driving and restaurant operations to help local governments implement happy hours.
And it doesn’t have to be the happy hour of the 1980s, which allowed the incident that led to the woman’s death in Braintree.
Contests in which free drinks are the prizes and things like “beat the clock,” where drinks get progressively more expensive encouraging patrons to guzzle their beverages, should not be allowed. But discounted drinks for a certain time period or, say, a free beer with the purchase of a meal or appetizer, should.
This doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing proposition.
With some guidance and rules by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, this could work for the benefit of both the patrons and the businesses.
According to the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, more than 3,000 restaurants in Massachusetts have closed permanently since the start of the pandemic. Even those that have reopened have struggled with staffing shortages and inflation.
The ability to hold happy hours would give those establishments one more tool to right their ships after the upheaval of the pandemic.
And it’s a modest step, enabling each community to weigh the benefits of helping businesses against protecting public safety. What works in Provincetown may not work in Pittsfield.
We urge the House and Gov. Baker to join the Senate in welcoming happy hours back to Massachusetts.
Doing so would make many restaurant owners happy.