“Alice laughed: “There’s no use trying,” she said; “one can’t believe impossible things.”
“I daresay you haven’t had much practice,” said the Queen. “When I was younger, I always did it for half an hour a day. Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”
— from “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll
You needn’t go through a looking glass for fantasy. You just have to go on the internet.
Social media’s capacity to spread disinformation on a wide variety of topics can be amusing, disturbing or infuriating but seldom has it been more dangerous than now.
Public radio station WBUR in Boston reported recently that the cornoavirus pandemic has created what one researcher called “the perfect storm” for vaccine misinformation.
“There’s so much we don’t know, so much uncertainty and uncertainty makes us all so prone to misinformation to try to quell that feeling,” she told a reporter.
The disinformation, conspiracy theories and just plain fear may keep millions of people from being vaccinated in the coming months. According to some opinion surveys, only about half of Americans questioned said they would be willing to take one of the new vaccines being rolled out as emergency measures this year.
That figure has recently risen to as high as 60 percent in the latest polls. The problem is that, according to infectious disease experts, 70 percent of the population has to be inoculated against the virus for “herd immunity” to take effect. That’s the point where enough people are resistant to the disease — either through natural immunity or vaccination — that the virus can’t spread as fast.
So, in a world that has been anxiously awaiting any hopeful sign of relief from a deadly pandemic, clamoring for a return to normalcy, demanding that science or government do something, a significant portion of the population, told that deliverance is at hand, is now saying, “Um, no thanks.”
Michael Berg, Ph.D., a psychology professor at Wheaton College in Norton who has studied people’s behavior in the pandemic, explains in today’s Weekend front page story that, even before the internet, suspicions like this are not new.
“Some people simply are distrustful of science or feel that the vaccine approval process has been too rushed. Others may distrust the government due to a history of maltreatment including incidents like the Tuskegee Study scandal. Distrust of vaccines has been around dating back to the 1820’s and the smallpox vaccine. So, unfortunately, this type of opposition is not new to public health officials,” Berg says.
What’s needed to overcome this is a national campaign with trusted figures in entertainment, public service and even clergy to urge people to listen to the science and do what’s best for their neighbors and their country.
We hope a new administration in Washington will make that a priority, but it should also be the focus of state and local public health officials as well.
Otherwise, we may just as well stay down the rabbit hole with Alice.
