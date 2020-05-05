Come Wednesday, it will no longer be an option: By order of Gov. Charlie Baker, everyone in Massachusetts will have to wear a mask or protection over their mouth and nose when in a public place and social distancing is not possible. (As of this writing, masks are mandatory when entering a store in Rhode Island, but Gov. Gina Raimondo has not yet made them mandatory in all public spaces)
But wearing the mask is not enough. You have to do so safely to avoid the spread of the coronavirus that has triggered a global pandemic and led to more than 3,000 deaths in the Bay State and about 100 in the Attleboro area.
Doctors also urge everyone to wear something comfortable, that doesn’t inhibit your breathing and that stays on. Something as simple as a couple of bandanas — one is not enough — wrapped around and tied at the back can work very well.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, your face mask should do the following when put on correctly:
• Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face.
• Be secured with ties or ear loops.
• Include multiple layers of fabric.
• Allow for breathing without restriction.
• Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
• Cover your mouth and nose with no gaps between your face and the mask.
Also, individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose or mouth when removing their face covering and should wash their hands immediately after removing it.
The World Health Organization offers these tips:
• Before putting on a mask, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
• Cover your mouth and nose with the mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.
• Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you need to, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
• Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks.
• To remove the mask, do so from behind (do not touch the front of the mask), discard it immediately in a closed bin and clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
If you are having issues with foggy glasses, soap and water may do the trick. This leaves a thin film on the lenses that reduces fogging.
Folding a tissue and placing it on the bridge of your nose and underneath your glasses also helps reduce condensation as the tissue will absorb the moisture from your breath.
Here are a few other tips:
• Keep your hands below your shoulders to minimize touching your face.
• Continue washing your hands with soap and water.
• Minimize venturing out.
• Clean your phone and household areas of high contact (doorknobs, refrigerator handles, faucets, etc.).
• Wash masks if they have been used several times and are dirty (if they can be washed; otherwise throw them out and get new ones).
Wearing a mask is not pleasant, but for the time being at least, it is necessary if for no other reason than it will shorten this public health crisis and the economic consequences it is bringing.
So, please wear a mask properly, not just for your safety but for everyone’s safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.