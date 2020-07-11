Bridezilla is extinct.
The always rather sexist term for brides-to-be who go overboard in their desire to control “their special day” can’t fairly be applied anymore.
Even the most demanding of couples — and even though it’s called “the bridal industry,” the grooms are part of this — have had to bend to the reality of love in the time of the coronavirus.
Those special days have to be reconsidered, that choice between chicken or fish re-calibrated, those stacks of thank you cards unaddressed and unsent.
No one wants to be in a closed in space, be it a VFW hall, a party tent or a fancy country club, with scores of people laughing, talking or doing a social distancing version of “The Chicken Dance” anytime soon.
For many area couples it comes down to a choice of scaling back a long-planned extravaganza that included scores of family and friends or postponing the event and hoping for the best in the coming year.
As Sun Chronicle reporter Kayla Canne notes in today’s front page story, many area brides and grooms have postponed their weddings so they can have the celebrations they’ve long dreamed of. Others, have said, “We spent two years planning our wedding and really wanted to be married” in a modest ceremony with only close family in attendance.
It’s a choice that doesn’t only affect the couples who want to be together.
Nationally, the wedding industry was a $78 billion business in 2019, in the days before the coronavirus, according to the fashion industry bible, Women’s Wear Daily.
That includes everything from bachelor and bachelorette parties, to jewelry purchases, to dresses and tuxes, to churches and temples, to reception halls and catering services, to florists and photographers to the honeymoon spots and the travel industry that supports them all. It’s a whole supply chain that works in concert, as complex as any high tech or industrial process.
Except that in the case of weddings, it’s frequently made up of small businesses operating on fairly narrow margins that will struggle to survive the current crisis. With the summer coming on, typically a busy season for nuptials, the real crunch for those local enterprises is still to come.
Meanwhile, the commonwealth has published guidelines for weddings under Phase three of its reopening plans, but indoor celebrations are still limited to 25 guests with outdoor events, including those under a tent, capped at 100. The new regulations also prohibit bar and buffet services and dance floors in an effort to keep people from congregating.
Perhaps everyone can help out. You can spend some of that stimulus check for a nice bouquet at your local florist or hire a DJ for a corporate event — with suitable masking, of course.
In the end, we hope, love will find a way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.