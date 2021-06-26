For nearly a year and a half, we’ve been living through “the wedding bell blues.”
Other businesses suffered through the restrictions imposed by the state’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, but few cases were as poignant as that of those dedicated to helping couples have the happiest day of their lives.
Those happy days were, in many cases, postponed or even called off.
For those couples involved, this was not like missing a TV show or a movie premier. This involved, often, a major life disruption involving scores of family and friends, not to mention a derailment of long-term plans for their future. It wasn’t something easily mended.
The companies and people who make weddings happen are part of a multi-billion enterprise, sometimes derided as “the wedding-industrial complex.”
And maybe the amount we as a society spend on formal nuptials — as well as other social rites of passage — is a debate that needs to be had at some point.
But at the local level, those events support a network of professional and working-class folks from florists to photographers to waitstaff to landscapers to hairstylists to wedding planners. And the hit they took from the shutdown of the state was potentially life-changing as well.
There is no hard and fast estimate of what the wedding drought cost local businesses, but nationwide, industry observers estimate, revenue for the wedding services industry declined 34.2% in 2020. Many weddings were postponed due to restrictions on large gatherings and nonessential business closures, such as hair and nail salons. And other couples opted to downsize their wedding plans, rather than postpone them for after the pandemic.
Locally, the state’s complex reopening plan sometimes seemed more designed to baffle businesses and patrons rather than ease their transition out of the shutdown.
Were we in Step One of Phase 2 or was it Phase 1 of Step Two? Were groups limited to 10 people per table, or was it six? And if someone joined that six member group, did they have to wait outside for a doggy bag instead of eating with friends?
And would people ever get used to the idea of gathering in groups once more to enjoy friends and family and celebrate life’s milestones? Or would even “I dos” be reduced to a Zoom call?
Well, now we know. In today’s front page story, some of the people who provide wedding services around here say they can barely keep up with the demand. One venue is doing weddings two at a time. Another is seeking bookings into 2023.
And one couple who did decide to postpone for a year found that the saved enough money for some extra perks at the wedding venue.
“I believe everything happens for a reason,” the bride-to-be said. And that reason may be to prove that “love will find a way.”
