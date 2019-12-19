As we huddle by our firesides, watching the cold, gray gloom gather and anticipating the darkest days of the year, it’s time to celebrate — winter?
Hey, welcome back Attleboro Winter Night festival, we’ve missed you.
Early this year, Mayor Paul Heroux announced that the annual February event — launched by Mayor Kevin Dumas in 2010 — would not be back for 2019.
Heroux told The Sun Chronicle it was time for break to re-evaluate the annual street fair. The mayor said, “We’re taking this year to look at the timing, financing and structure of the Winter Night Festival. This year will be one of planning with the goal of making the city’s event stronger.”
Suffice it to say, the lack of a festival in February left a bit of a gap in the city’s civic social scene.
The runup to the holidays is always a busy time in the Attleboros, between the Christmas Is For Kids toy drive, holiday parades in the area and the decades-old tradition of the LaSalette Shrine Festival of Lights.
The Winter Night Festival, which included a bonfire, live music, a food court, ice sculptures, face painting, jewelry displays, a caricature artist, craft show, trackless train and hay rides and a visit from the Snow Queen, helped us get through that last stretch of the long, cold season.
It also, if we can insert a selfish note, provided an opportunity for some fairly spectacular photography for a Monday morning edition.
Now, a new and expanded festival will be back in 2020 to brighten those dark days and bring them to the center of the city at a time when the city is putting a new emphasis on reanimating its downtown.
The event is being scheduled for 4 to 7:30 p.m. — earlier than in years past, to make it even more family-friendly — on Saturday, Feb. 22
The mayor said that this edition of the festival will be funded completely by donations, including one from Columbia Gas for $7,500. In addition, Heroux said, the city will only hold a winter festival next year rather than one in winter and one in summer, when there is an overabundance of competing cultural and entertainment events around the area.
The full line up of events is still being planned, organizers say, and should be announced in the next few weeks.
But we agree with Mim Fawcett of the Attleboro Arts Museum who said she loved the fact that it brings people together at what can be a very isolating time. “People make a downtown connection and social connections and that’s important,” she said.
So, congratulations to Mayor Heroux for helming the return of this event.
When it comes to revitalizing downtown, we hope this winter festival is just the warm up.
