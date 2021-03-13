“If winter comes, can spring be far behind?”
— Percy Bysshe Shelley, “Ode to the West Wind”
This winter, we were almost ready to tell the poet — and all his Romantic, nature-loving colleagues in the world of literature — that this year they were wrong.
To quote another poet, “this winter of our discontent” it seemed would not be relieved by any sun or warmth.
Not only were we living through a plague that had crippled our economy, cut us off from family and friends, stifled most our few pleasures and trapped us at home, but we were doing it in a gathering gloom that was physical, political and spiritual.
Not even the holidays could lighten our lives. Every lighted bauble, every glittery card and even the relentlessly cheery messages from The Hallmark Channel only served to remind us of what we were living without. And what we feared was coming.
Just a couple of statistics, gathered by staff writer George W. Rhodes for this week’s front page Weekend Edition story will suffice.
As spring approached in Attleboro last March, the city had an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent, just a little over the statewide rate of an even 3 percent.
One month later, that rate soared to 19.3 percent, 3.3 points higher than the statewide rate and meaning that nearly one in five city residents who wanted a job could not get one.
But this week, there are other numbers to which we can turn as the days lengthen and the ground warms under our feet. As of Thursday, some 2.3 million residents of the state have had one or both shots of one of the vaccines — developed in record time — that may stop the coronavirus pandemic in its tracks. Shortages and website woes continue to hinder the effort, but one in three of Bay Staters who wanted the shots have got them.
It is important that we remain cautious, however much we would love to embrace the warmth and optimism of the coming spring.
Wear our masks, wash our hands and practice social distancing.
As our area high school football teams, preparing for an odd spring season on the gridiron, are no doubt being reminded, you don’t want to spike the ball before you cross the goal line.
But spring is coming — as it does every year, but needed so much more now — and with it baseball and hope and light in the darkness.
And as that other poet reminds us:
In springtime, the only pretty ring time,
When birds do sing, hey ding a ding, ding;
Sweet lovers love the spring.
And who would argue with that?
