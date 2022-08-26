The arrival of Thermo Fisher Scientific to Plainville is a shot in the arm to the area.
The biomedical giant cut the ribbon Wednesday on its nearly 300,000-square-foot pharmaceutical supply manufacturing plant on Commerce Way just off Route 1A. Among the dignitaries on hand was Gov. Charlie Baker and Congressman Jake Auchincloss.
Thermo Fisher already has 125 employees working at the site and plans to add another 200 over the next two years. The plant will also boost Plainville’s tax base, a welcome addition for a town that has been so pinched for revenue that members of its select board have volunteered to mow the lawn at town hall.
From a business standpoint alone, the company’s arrival is welcome news. Thermo Fisher clearly has faith in the state, the region and the town to be good partners for decades to come.
It’s not hard to imagine that the addition of Thermo Fisher could change economic landscape of the area. Biotechnology is the biggest driver of the Massachusetts economy, and industry leaders like Thermo Fisher will be looking for land and workers outside Greater Boston to fill their needs.
It’s also heartening to learn that the work being done by Thermo Fisher will be improving the health of people around the world. Here’s a little explanation of the somewhat complicated way genetic and cell therapies cure diseases.
Every person has around 20,000 genes and two copies of each of their genes — one from each parent. Small variations in genes result in differences in people’s appearance and, potentially, health.
Genetic diseases happen when a critical piece or whole section of DNA is substituted, deleted or duplicated. These changes are called genetic mutations. Some serious genetic diseases caused by genetic mutations can be passed to future generations.
Cell therapy aims to treat diseases by restoring or altering certain sets of cells or by using cells to carry a therapy through the body.
With cell therapy, cells are cultivated or modified outside the body before being injected into the patient. The cells may originate from the patient or a donor.
And the Plainville plant will play a role in that advancing technology.
“Plainville is an impressive addition to our pharma services network as we continue to invest and innovate cell and gene therapy services, products and workflows,” Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and CEO of Thermo Fisher, said in a statement. “We are enabling our customers to speed their scientific discoveries in cell and gene therapy while also supporting their manufacturing needs, whether they are early in the development process or ready to transition to clinical or commercial scale.”
Baker called the company a “worldwide player” in the biomedical field, adding, “You’d be hard pressed to find a lab anywhere in the world that doesn’t have Thermo Fisher gear in it.”
It’s great to know that this area remains a strong and trusted place for manufacturers to invest.
It may be even better to know that the products made here will be saving lives around the world.