“Want to make some easy money?”
That’s a phrase often associated with gambling when a tip can lead to a sure bet.
Every week that passes in which Massachusetts fails to allow sports betting, the state is throwing away $1 million in easy money.
And it’s all because the Massachusetts Senate has its head in the sand.
Last week, the Massachusetts House overwhelmingly passed a bill legalizing sports betting. House leaders estimate the legislation would generate $60 million to $70 million in annual tax revenue, in addition to at least another $70 million every five years from licensing fees.
We’re glad to see that all five state representatives from this area supported the bill, which would aid Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, a major local employer.
However, the Senate says it will not even take up the issue before Labor Day and even then will approach a deal cautiously.
“Legalizing sports betting in Massachusetts would represent a major development, and the Senate is committed to understanding all of the issues involved in making this change before acting,” Senate President Karen Spilka said in a statement.
“The hope is they come back and deal with it sometime after Labor Day and … we would get it done before the end of the year,” House Speaker Ron Mariano said of the Senate after the House vote.
Considering the typical glacial pace of the Massachusetts Legislature, even that would seem optimistic.
One of the hangups with the bill involves betting on college sports.
The House bill allows it, the upper chamber version does not and Spilka and other Senate leaders have balked at the inclusion.
But excluding college sports is naïve and bad for business.
There may have been a time when college athletics were strictly amateur, but that’s not in sync with today’s world.
The Supreme Court has ruled that college athletes deserve compensation. The quarterback expected to lead the Alabama football team this season has already sold his name, image and likeness to sponsors for more than $1 million, even though he has yet to start a game for the Crimson Tide.
Worse, potential bettors will go elsewhere when they find they can’t put money down on March Madness or the college football championship game.
“What’s the rationale for taking it out and then driving all these college bets to the black market or the apps that are in Rhode Island and New Hampshire?” Mariano said.
Sports betting is a lot like marijuana legalization. Long before dispensaries were established in Attleboro and Plainville, cannabis was purchased and consumed in every community every day.
Legalizing marijuana enabled the state to get it out of the black market, regulate it and generate revenue for the benefit of all.
The same should happen for sports gambling, but outdated arguments seem to be blocking it.
We urge the Senate to act quickly. This is $1 million a week in easy money the state is simply throwing away.
