“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”
— Winston Churchill
“No one has ever become poor by giving.”
— Anne Frank
There is no greater sign of the true character of a community than by its efforts to help the people most in need at times when they need it most.
That’s why it’s so wonderfully uplifting to learn that a campaign has been launched to raise $1.5 million to help the Attleboro area deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
The collaborative effort of community leaders intends to ensure local nonprofits can provide emergency assistance to families and individuals who have been financially impacted by the health crisis.
Money raised will go into what is being called the Greater Attleboro Stronger Together Fund to help nonprofit organizations from Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Rehoboth and Dighton.
Throughout the area, nonprofit organizations have expanded food distribution and given emergency cash assistance to those suddenly unemployed, offered free child care and other resources for essential workers, and sought to make sure families can maintain their rent and avoid homelessness. The fund will also be used to ensure nonprofits are able to continue their missions after the crisis has subsided.
A one-week, community-wide Stronger Together Fund drive will begin Monday, April 20. People can contribute at strongertogetherattleboro.org/donate.
The United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley has committed to support the fund as a lead sponsor, donating more than $100,000.
Those spearheading the fund are reaching out to local businesses and organizations interested in also becoming sponsors.
If interested, contact Robin McDonald, CEO of the Attleboro YMCA, at rmcdonald@attleboroymca.org.
The pandemic has created not just an overwhelming public health crisis but a financial one as well. There are so many of our neighbors who, through no fault of their own, are in a dire financial situation.
For those who have the means, whose income has been insulated from the virus, we can think of no better way to give because your donation will help those in need right in your backyard. Reaching — or exceeding — that $1.5 million goal will also show what type of community we live in.
“In this time of social distancing, donating to this fund is a way for us to all be together,” said Lisa Piscatelli, executive director of the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative. “It is something to behold, a community of care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.