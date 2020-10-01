Tuesday night’s debate debacle was an embarrassment to America.
The world must be watching us and asking how we have stooped so low.
How a nation that halted fascism and communism and has been a model of democracy for centuries nominated these two men to be the leader of the free world.
How a nation that has produced such eloquent spokesmen as Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr. could have presidential candidates take part in a shouting match.
It was simply painful to witness two men in their 70s hurl schoolyard taunts at each for 90 excruciating minutes.
Let’s be clear: President Donald Trump was the bully, the instigator, aggressively interjecting whenever former Vice President Joe Biden tried to answer a question and forcing moderator Chris Wallace to repeatedly urge the president to let his opponent speak. Trump’s strategy was to make Biden look old and weak with a barrage of well-rehearsed attacks and insults.
As always, Trump peppered his remarks with misleading claims and outright lies. He predicted that a coronavirus vaccine was imminent when his own chief health advisers say it is not. He insisted that political adviser Kellyanne Conway had not described riots as useful to the president’s campaign, even though she said it loud and clear on television. And he continued to raise the prospect of a “fraudulent election” due to increased mail-in voting despite widespread evidence against such claims.
His worst moment came when he was asked to denounce white supremacists groups. When Biden suggested the far-right Proud Boys should be admonished, Trump appeared to do just the opposite.
“Proud Boys? Stand back and stand by,” the president of the United States said about a hate group.
Biden had little opportunity to explain his agenda for America, but he also didn’t show that he could stand up to a bully. Biden attempted decorum but was shouted down so often that he lowered himself to name-calling, calling the president “a fool” and “a clown.”
Another time when he was interrupted, Biden said, “Will you shut up man?”
“You’re the worst president America has ever had,” he said at another point.
Only history will decide that but this is without a doubt the worst debate we have witnessed, more like an episode of Jerry Springer than an opportunity for the two nominees to explain their vision for America over the next four years.
The next debate is scheduled for Oct. 15, and maybe there is hope. Just hours after Tuesday’s debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates said it would be revising the format “to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”
Let’s hope that occurs, that the campaigns agree to the changes and that the candidates learn to respect each other.
We think back to a moment in October 2008 when Republican John McCain and Democrat Barack Obama were running for president.
“I can’t trust Obama. I have read about him, and he’s not, um, he’s an Arab,” a woman said to McCain at a town hall meeting in Minnesota.
McCain grabbed the microphone from her, cutting her off. “No, ma’am,” he said. “He’s a decent family man (and) citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues, and that’s what the campaign’s all about. He’s not (an Arab).”
In just 12 years, America’s politics have descended into a mud fight. We have been embarrassed in front of the whole world.
Please, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, don’t let this happen again.
