The showboating sheriff is at it again.
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson is once again in hot water, this time over a violent confrontation on May 1 between immigrant detainees and corrections officer inside the county jail in North Dartmouth.
The incident erupted when 10 detainees refused to be moved to a different area of the jail for coronavirus testing. That escalated into a melee that involved pepper spray and canines. Three detainees were treated in a hospital, but no jail personnel were hurt.
Hodgson, who participated in the altercation, says the detainees started the fight, which caused $25,000 damage to the facility. Detainees blame Hodgson and his officers for attacking them first, accusing the staff of breaking glass and damaging the jail in order to stage a riot.
Three different investigations have been launched to get to the bottom of this he-said-she-said: the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office and a state Senate oversight committee.
And last week, U.S. District Court Judge William Young found both the sheriff and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have deliberately disregarded the health of detainees in their care amid the coronavirus pandemic. Young ordered immediate, widespread testing — at ICE’s expense — of the detainees, as well as staff who may have come in contact with them.
As evidence, the judge pointed to the Hodgson’s failure to conduct comprehensive testing or contact tracing of seven jail staff members who have tested positive, as well as a refusal to voluntarily consider release of any detainees.
The court order follows weeks of complaints from detainees about overcrowding and what they describe as inhumane conditions. As part of his ruling, Young also prohibited the transfer of any new ICE detainees into the facilities.
Hodgson has appealed the ruling.
None of this can surprise anyone who has followed the career of this serial grandstander.
After all, this is the sheriff who bragged about forming orange-suited chain gangs to clean local highways.
The sheriff who was first to volunteer county inmates to help build President Trump’s border wall.
The sheriff who testified before a congressional committee that elected leaders of sanctuary cities should be locked up for harboring illegal immigrants.
The sheriff who was front and center in front of every TV camera to detail each move by former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez while he was at the county jail awaiting trial for murdering an acquaintance in the North Attleboro Industrial Park.
There is a very simple solution to the most recent controversy: Security video of the melee exists. Hodgson, however, said he won’t release it until the investigations are over.
Well, why not?
The Bristol County sheriff is an elected position, and Hodgson is up for re-election this November.
Voters certainly have the right to know whether their sheriff and corrections officers were attacked in a prison riot. Or whether their sheriff led an attack on defenseless immigrants and then staged a coverup. Or something in between.
This showboating sheriff has never been shy about being seen in public.
Show us the video, Sheriff Hodgson.
Do you have something to hide?
