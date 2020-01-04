“It is a fearful thing to lead this great peaceful people into war ...”
— President Woodrow Wilson,
message to Congress, April 1917
Just over a century ago, when Wilson asked for a declaration of war against the German Empire, he wanted to present a clear picture of what America was facing.
The decision to go to war came after months of what were seen as intolerable German provocations, including the sinking of the passenger liner Lusitania with the loss of American lives.
But Wilson had waited. He had even won re-election on the slogan, “He kept us out of war!”
But now with the German navy vowing to resume unrestricted submarine attacks on ships bound for Great Britain, the president wanted Congress to act, even though it meant plunging the United States into what was already the largest, most terrible armed conflict the world had yet seen.
Wilson hoped America’s entry would “make the world safe for democracy.” But even his vision could not foresee all the consequences of what was then known as the Great War: the demise of three empires, the rise of nationalism, the birth of the Soviet Union.
Now, it seems, we stand on the brink of another war, but this time without the evidence of great thought or deliberation on the part of the leadership of the United States, much less a request for a formal vote of Congress for a declaration of war. And the future consequences seem even more obscure than they did a century ago.
Maj. Gen. Qassim Soleimani, 62, a powerful but shadowy leader of an elite Iranian military force, was killed by an American drone strike shortly after he arrived in Baghdad Friday. Few outside of Iran — or Iran’s allies — will mourn his passing. Soleimani is blamed for the deaths of hundreds of American troops in Iraq and for thousands more people across the Middle East, including many Syrian civilian opponents of that nation’s brutal regime.
But two previous administrations, one Republican and one Democrat, neither one of which had hesitated to strike at America’s foes, had balked at targeting him. Soleimani as a martyr was more of a threat, it was argued, than as a live military commander.
Killing an enemy is the easy part. More cautious leaders have put a priority on building coalitions, consulting with foreign and domestic allies and preparing for consequences before taking actions likely to provoke a violent response.
The current occupant of the White House has not shown much interest in doing any of those things. Now, the United States has made a major move in disrupting an area where the president says we should not be fighting “endless wars.”
Instead, this may only be the beginning. And it is a fearful thing.
